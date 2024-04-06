Orlando Magic 5 biggest weaknesses as NBA Playoffs approach

The Orlando Magic have had an eventful 2023-24 NBA season and is set to make a return trip to the postseason after three years of not earning a playoff berth. They have made significant strides anchored on a young crew, led by Paolo Bachero and Franz Wagner.

The team is currently perched at No. 4 in the Eastern Conference at 45-32, and if they do well in their remaining five games in the regular season, they could secure a home-court advantage in the opening round of the playoffs.

It is a significant turnaround from last year, when they had the third-worst record in the East at 34-48 and were unable to advance to the postseason.

While, the Magic have grown immensely this season and with still tremendous upside, there are certain facets of their game that could prove to be a challenge as they embark on a playoff run.

Below are some weaknesses in the Orlando Magic's game heading into this year's playoffs.

Five of the Orlando Magic weaknesses heading into the playoffs

#5 Team rebounding

In the ongoing NBA season, the Orlando Magic are at the bottom third in rebounds per game. As per NBA.com, they are at 23rd on the list with 42.4 boards per contest, 31.8 coming from the defensive end and 10.6 on the offensive side,

In the playoffs, they surely need to improve on this as the games are expected to slow down and played with tighter defense with the high-stakes nature of the competition. They need to nab more rebounds on both ends to have more opportunities at the basket.

#4 Fastbreak points

With the cutthroat nature of the playoffs, the Orlando Magic must capitalize on every opportunity they get on the offensive end, particularly on the break.

This season, the team is third-worst on fastbreak points at just 12.4 points per game. They need to jack it up further, which also entails the need for them to improve on their defensive rebounding and defense.

#3 3-point shooting percentage

The Orlando Magic have to drain their 3-pointers better, especially amid the slowed down pace of the playoffs.

They are currently 22nd in the rankings at 35.4%, draining only 11 of their 31 attempts per contest. To augment their offensive thrust significantly in the postseason, the Magic have to improve on their efficiency in the long bombs.

Joe Ingles is the team's best three-point shooter with 42.4% shooting clip but he plays limited time off the bench.

#2 Offensive output

The Orlando Magic throughout the season have been holding their own on the defensive end but offensively they have had their struggles. They are currently good for 110.6 points per game, 25th in the NBA.

Scoring has been spread to a lot players, with Banchero (22.4 points) and Wagner (19.6 points) pacing the team. A third steady scorer, however, has yet to truly emerge for the team, affecting its ability to put up the points.

In the playoffs, one or two players have to step up, maybe Jalen Suggs (12.4 ppg), Cole Anthony (11.8 ppg) and Wendell Carter Jr. (11.3 ppg), could increase their points to give the squad more flexibility in scoring in the playoffs.

#1 Turnovers

Perhaps because of the young composition of the team, the Magic are susceptible to a lot of turnovers. They are 24th in miscues in the ongoing NBA season with 14.8 TOs per game.

As every possession is going to be valuable in playoff play, taking care of the ball better would surely help their cause.