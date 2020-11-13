NBA Trade Rumors: Aaron Gordon Available for Trade as Orlando Magic Seek to Move up Lottery Order

The NBA Draft is soon upon us, and with that, the NBA Trade Rumors continue to bring up exciting news from around the league. After another disappointing season and struggling to finish higher than 8th seed in the East, the Orlando Magic have some serious thinking to do regarding the future of their team. Without a superstar leader and with the 15th pick in the NBA draft, Orlando is hoping to conjure up a trade that could see them climb to 2nd in the lottery, using Aaron Gordon as a tradeable commodity.

NBA Trade Rumors: Orlando willing to use star player Gordon as trade bait in Draft Order pursuit

Aaron Gordon as a rookie in 2014

As the NBA Draft approaches and teams are eyeing up their selections, the latest NBA Trade Rumors suggest that the Orlando Magic are not content with their 15th spot in this year's lottery. Therefore, according to 'The Ringer's' Kevin O'Connor, they may be willing to draw attention to their own assets in order to trade for a higher pick:

"League sources say the Magic are attempting to move up into the lottery by packaging this pick with Aaron Gordon."

Magic Offering Aaron Gordon, No. 15 To Trade Up Into Lottery https://t.co/uBmNdS8Dpa — RealGM (@RealGM) November 12, 2020

Aaron Gordon has been a standout player for the Orlando Magic over the past six seasons, although he has played in a struggling franchise. The Magic have been poor in what has been an inconsistent Eastern Conference for the past few years. Although Gordon averaged good numbers (14 points and 7.7 rebounds), his efforts cannot be classed as great. Therefore, these NBA Trade Rumors could prove fruitful as Orlando may be looking to achieve a repeat of the Dallas Mavericks selection Luka Dončić two seasons ago. Such a draft pick could be the key in turning around the team's fortunes in years to come.

NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors keen on adding Gordon to roster

Toronto Raptors v Orlando Magic - Game Three

NBA Trade Rumors have been circulating for some time surrounding the Golden State Warriors' interest in Aaron Gordon. The 6'8" forward is a versatile scorer and would fit perfectly in the No. 4 slot for the Warriors as a bigger wing player/forward. Furthermore, he is extremely athletic for a player of his size and is able to contest shots off the switch.

Should the Warriors try to trade for Aaron Gordon and swap draft picks with the Magic? (via @DaltonJ_Johnson)https://t.co/jXSNTjSyay pic.twitter.com/gZsipz9neU — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 12, 2020

As for trading their No. 2 pick in this year's NBA Draft, the Warriors may want to reconsider moving outside of the top 10 picks. That being said, they would struggle to find a player that could match Gordon's abilities on both ends of the floor. Furthermore, if NBA Trade Rumors are to be believed, then coming out of the deal with the 15th pick in what is a draft class that some have said all have flaws, this could be a very sweet deal for the Warriors.

