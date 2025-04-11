Orlando Magic Injury Report (April 11): Latest on Paolo Banchero and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's status

The Orlando Magic have secured their play-in spot and are currently placed seventh in the East with a 40-40 record. They cannot move into the top six for a confirmed playoff spot and can’t drop below the eighth spot in the standings. This makes their final two games kind of meaningless.
This season saw a drop off in Orlando’s performance from last season where it finished fifth with a 47-35 record. It started the season hot, going as far as to be ranked second, however, injuries to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner disrupted the great start.
Ahead of the Magic’s game against the Indiana Pacers, there are quite a few players on their injury report.
Orlando Magic Injury Report
The biggest name on the injury report is Paolo Banchero who is listed as questionable with an ankle injury. He played in Wednesday’s 96-76 win against the Boston Celtics and had 15 points.
If he is ruled out for Friday’s game, this will be the first game he misses after missing 34 straight between Nov. 1 and Jan. 9 because of an oblique injury.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is questionable for the game as well with a knee injury. He suffered the injury during Wednesday’s game. He had to leave the court midgame and couldn’t return. He played in just seven minutes for two rebounds.
The Magic also listed Wendell Carter Jr. (hip), Franz Wagner (right knee soreness) and Cory Joseph (left knee soreness) as questionable for the game. Jalen Suggs (knee) and Moritz Wagner (torn ACL in left knee) are out for the season.
With so many absences, players such as Cole Anthony, Anthony Black, Gary Harris and Goga Bitadze should get extended minutes.
How and where to watch Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers?
The Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. EDT on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Indiana and FanDuel Sports Network - Florida. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.
