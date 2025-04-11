Orlando Magic Injury Report (April 11): Latest on Paolo Banchero and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's status

The Orlando Magic have secured their play-in spot and are currently placed seventh in the East with a 40-40 record. They cannot move into the top six for a confirmed playoff spot and can’t drop below the eighth spot in the standings. This makes their final two games kind of meaningless.

Ad

This season saw a drop off in Orlando’s performance from last season where it finished fifth with a 47-35 record. It started the season hot, going as far as to be ranked second, however, injuries to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner disrupted the great start.

Ahead of the Magic’s game against the Indiana Pacers, there are quite a few players on their injury report.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Orlando Magic Injury Report

The biggest name on the injury report is Paolo Banchero who is listed as questionable with an ankle injury. He played in Wednesday’s 96-76 win against the Boston Celtics and had 15 points.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

If he is ruled out for Friday’s game, this will be the first game he misses after missing 34 straight between Nov. 1 and Jan. 9 because of an oblique injury.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is questionable for the game as well with a knee injury. He suffered the injury during Wednesday’s game. He had to leave the court midgame and couldn’t return. He played in just seven minutes for two rebounds.

The Magic also listed Wendell Carter Jr. (hip), Franz Wagner (right knee soreness) and Cory Joseph (left knee soreness) as questionable for the game. Jalen Suggs (knee) and Moritz Wagner (torn ACL in left knee) are out for the season.

Ad

With so many absences, players such as Cole Anthony, Anthony Black, Gary Harris and Goga Bitadze should get extended minutes.

How and where to watch Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers?

The Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. EDT on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Indiana and FanDuel Sports Network - Florida. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and fuboTV.

Also read: Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 11, 2025

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajdeep Barman Rajdeep Barman is a U.S. Sports Editor at Sportskeeda and occasionally writes about basketball. He studied journalism at Mizzou, and prior to working at Sportskeeda, he spent 2.5 years at the Columbia Missourian in the U.S.



He worked as an Assistant Sports Editor and helped cover Mizzou Athletics and local high school sports. There, he formed close professional and personal bonds with The Denver Post's Bennett Durando, OKC Thunder beat writer Joel Lorenzi and Alabama beat writer Nick Kelly.



Rajdeep's interest in the NBA stems from his love for the Golden State Warriors and his appreciation of the team's distinctive playing style, heavily influenced by coach Steve Kerr's inspiration from Barcelona's Tiki-Taka. For Rajdeep, basketball is a platform that fosters community and brings people together.



Rajdeep stays in constant touch with some of the best beat writers in the NBA, which helps him learn and stay closer to the news. Being trained in the AP Handbook, he ensures highest levels of relevance, accuracy and ethics in his content.



When not working for Sportskeeda, he likes to travel, take quizzes and spend time with his partner. Know More

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.