Orlando Magic NBA Draft Picks 2023: Full list of players drafted by the team

The 2023 NBA Draft has arrived and here is the full list of players drafted by the Orlando Magic.

1) Orlando Magic - Anthony Black (Arkansas Razorbacks)

Selected sixth overall, Anthony Black averaged 12.8 points per game (45.3% shooting, including 30.1% from 3-point range) and 5.06 rebounds in his college career. He is a 6-foot-7 guard who completed one year with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

2) Orlando Magic - Jett Howard (Michigan Wolverines)

Selected 11th overall, Jett Howard averaged 14.2 ppg (41.4% shooting, including 36.8% from 3-point range) with the Michigan Wolverines. He is listed as a 6-8 guard who can hit shots from the perimeter, especially from 3-point range. He played just one season with Michigan.

