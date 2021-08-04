Create
Orlando Magic Summer League 2021 Roster, Dates and Complete Schedule

Rishabh Bhatnagar
ANALYST
Modified Aug 03, 2021, 02:51 PM ET

After a disappointing 2020-21 NBA season in which they lost all of their major stars to enter a rebuild, the Orlando Magic had a successful 2021 NBA draft and will now be looking to add further reinforcements before the start of the new season.

There is little doubt that the fifth overall pick of the 2021 NBA draft in Jalen Suggs is their most exciting rookie addition, although Franz Wagner and Jason Preston are also expected to play a role in the coming season.

Only two of them have been announced as part of the 20-man roster for the 2021 Summer League, which the Orlando Magic will kick off with a tie against the Golden State Warriors on August 8th. They will play a total of four matches and have also included the likes of RJ Hampton and Cole Anthony as part of the roster. In this article, we look at the overall roster and schedule along with where the matches can be streamed for the upcoming 2021 Summer League.

RJ Hampton of the Orlando Magic
RJ Hampton of the Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic roster for 2021 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League

The Orlando Magic have announced a 20-man roster that includes already contracted players in the form of Cole Anthony, Ignas Brazdekis and RJ Hampton, in addition to rookies Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs:

Cole Anthony

Guard

Ignas Brazdeikis   

Forward

Barry Brown, Jr.

Guard

Jeff Dowtin

Guard

Tahj Eaddy

Guard

HassaniG ravett

Guard

Jaire Grayer

Guard

R.J. Hampton

Guard

D.J. Hogg

Forward

Justina Jackson

 Forward

Shakur Juiston

 Forward

Yante Maten

Forward

Tahjerec McCall

Guard

Asbjorni Midtgaard

Center

Jalen Suggs

Guard

Amar Sylla

Center

Jon Teske

Center

Jeremiah Tilmon

Center

Janis Timma

Forward

Franz Wagner 

Forward

In addition to the above, the Orlando Magic have added a range of undrafted players from recent NBA drafts in their Summer League roster. Round 2 picks from the 2018 and 2013 drafts Justin Jackson and Janis Timma have also been added, along with a range of undrafted prospects from the 2018 to the recent 2021 NBA draft.

Orlando Magic Summer League schedule and dates

Date and Time

Match

TV

Monday,

8/9/2021, 8:00 PM ET

Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors

NBA TV

Wednesday

8/11/2021, 6:00 PM ET

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers

ESPN2

Thursday,

8/12/2021, 7:00 PM ET

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics

ESPN2

Sunday,

8/15/2021, 8:00 PM ET

Orlando Magic vs Houston Rockets

NBA TV

All of the above matches will take place at the Thomas Mack Center in Las Vegas, with the Orlando magic also scheduled to play four further preseason matches in October. The Orlando Magic is starting their first full season after losing a range of stars and have in Jalen Suggs a potential superstar that fans will be excited about.

The Summer League will show the first glimpse of the rookie along with giving Franz Wagner a chance to show his worth. Franz is the younger brother of former Magic player Moritz Wagner and is expected to be part of the rotation at the PF position. Regardless, the coming season should prove exciting considering the young stars that the Magic have, although a playoff charge might be the best they are able to muster. Of course, the Orlando Magic are also said to be looking to add reinforcements via free agency.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar
