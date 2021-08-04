Orlando Magic Summer League 2021 Roster, Dates and Complete Schedule

After a disappointing 2020-21 NBA season in which they lost all of their major stars to enter a rebuild, the Orlando Magic had a successful 2021 NBA draft and will now be looking to add further reinforcements before the start of the new season.

There is little doubt that the fifth overall pick of the 2021 NBA draft in Jalen Suggs is their most exciting rookie addition, although Franz Wagner and Jason Preston are also expected to play a role in the coming season.

Only two of them have been announced as part of the 20-man roster for the 2021 Summer League, which the Orlando Magic will kick off with a tie against the Golden State Warriors on August 8th. They will play a total of four matches and have also included the likes of RJ Hampton and Cole Anthony as part of the roster. In this article, we look at the overall roster and schedule along with where the matches can be streamed for the upcoming 2021 Summer League.

RJ Hampton of the Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic roster for 2021 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League

The Orlando Magic have announced a 20-man roster that includes already contracted players in the form of Cole Anthony, Ignas Brazdekis and RJ Hampton, in addition to rookies Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs:

Cole Anthony Guard Ignas Brazdeikis Forward Barry Brown, Jr. Guard Jeff Dowtin Guard Tahj Eaddy Guard HassaniG ravett Guard Jaire Grayer Guard R.J. Hampton Guard D.J. Hogg Forward Justina Jackson Forward Shakur Juiston Forward Yante Maten Forward Tahjerec McCall Guard Asbjorni Midtgaard Center Jalen Suggs Guard Amar Sylla Center Jon Teske Center Jeremiah Tilmon Center Janis Timma Forward Franz Wagner Forward

In addition to the above, the Orlando Magic have added a range of undrafted players from recent NBA drafts in their Summer League roster. Round 2 picks from the 2018 and 2013 drafts Justin Jackson and Janis Timma have also been added, along with a range of undrafted prospects from the 2018 to the recent 2021 NBA draft.

Jeff Dowtin officially on the Orlando Magic Summer League squad. https://t.co/mI5qGDrjY1 — Rhody Rampage (@RhodyRampage) August 2, 2021

Orlando Magic Summer League schedule and dates

Date and Time Match TV Monday, 8/9/2021, 8:00 PM ET Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors NBA TV Wednesday 8/11/2021, 6:00 PM ET Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers ESPN2 Thursday, 8/12/2021, 7:00 PM ET Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics ESPN2 Sunday, 8/15/2021, 8:00 PM ET Orlando Magic vs Houston Rockets NBA TV

All of the above matches will take place at the Thomas Mack Center in Las Vegas, with the Orlando magic also scheduled to play four further preseason matches in October. The Orlando Magic is starting their first full season after losing a range of stars and have in Jalen Suggs a potential superstar that fans will be excited about.

Jānis Timma will play with the Orlando Magic in Summer League, a source told @basketbllnews.



Memphis selected him 60th in the 2013 NBA Draft, then Orlando acquired his draft rights in 2015.



The 29-year-old has an impressive overseas résumé, playing for Olympiacos, Khimki, etc. pic.twitter.com/OwNj1NgAJM — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) July 31, 2021

The Summer League will show the first glimpse of the rookie along with giving Franz Wagner a chance to show his worth. Franz is the younger brother of former Magic player Moritz Wagner and is expected to be part of the rotation at the PF position. Regardless, the coming season should prove exciting considering the young stars that the Magic have, although a playoff charge might be the best they are able to muster. Of course, the Orlando Magic are also said to be looking to add reinforcements via free agency.

