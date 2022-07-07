Orlando Magic Summer League 2022 Roster, Dates and Complete Schedule

The Orlando Magic are progressing well in their rebuilding mission. They have selected incredibly talented players in recent drafts, and their tanking strategy has helped them grab high lottery picks.

Just like other rebuilding teams, they aren't ready to make a push for the NBA play-in tournament. The Magic are better off tanking another season and getting a high draft pick for next summer while developing their young guns.

Unlike Houston, Detroit and Oklahoma City, the Magic are not set on their core. They are certainly building around Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs and recently drafted Paolo Banchero while the rest of the roster is flexible.

Mo Bamba is rumored to be on the trade block, and the Wagner brothers can be used as assets as well. There is no guarantee that Chuma Okeke, Wendell Carter Jr., Markelle Fultz and R.J. Hampton will be part of the team when they eventually assemble a playoff-ready roster.

The Magic are one of the most formidable teams in the Summer League because of their young talent. They will display their recent draft selections in Vegas. They did not take part in the California Classic or Salt Lake City Summer League and will now directly play in the NBA 2K23 Summer League in Nevada.

Orlando Magic's roster for the Las Vegas Summer League

R.J. Hampton of the Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic's summer league roster will be headlined by their 2020 and 2022 draft picks and surprisingly not feature their 2021 selections. From their 2020 draft class, R.J. Hampton and Daniel Otutu will be on the roster. Hampton and Oturu were selected 24th and 33rd overall, respectively. Cole Anthony will unfortunately not lace up in Vegas.

From last month's draft class, they will display their coveted first overall pick Paolo Banchero from Duke along with Caleb Houstan, selected 32nd from Michigan.

Their 2021 picks, Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner, will not participate.

Here is the Orlando Magic's Summer League roster:

Player Name: Position: Caleb Houstan Forward Paolo Banchero Forward R.J. Hampton Guard Devin Cannady Guard Zavier Simpson Guard Tommy Kuhse Guard Devon Daniels Guard Greg Malinowski Guard Jaire Grayer Guard Both Gach Guard Justin James Forward Aleem Ford Forward Emanuel Terry Forward Kwan Cheatham Jr. Forward Jared Wilson-Frame Guard Daniel Oturu Center Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. Center

Additionally, the Magic's roster has several NBA G League players. Jaire Grayer, Justin James, Daniel Oturu, Admiral Schofield and Jared Wilson-Frame are all from the developmental league.

James plays for Cleveland Charge (Cavaliers), Oturu for the Windy City Bulls (Bulls) and Wilson-Frame for the Salt Lake City Stars (Jazz). Grayer and Schofield (two-way) play for the Lakeland Magic (Magic).

Magic assistant coach Jesse Mermuys will be the team's Summer League coach.

Orlando Magic Summer League Schedule and dates

Date and Time Match TV Thursday, 7/7/2022, 10:00 PM ET Houston Rockets vs Orlando Magic ESPN Saturday, 7/9/2022, 4:00 PM ET Orlando Magic vs Sacramento Kings ESPN Monday, 7/11/2022, 9:00 PM ET Orlando Magic vs Oklahoma City Thunder ESPN Thursday, 7/14/2022, 7:30 PM ET New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic NBA TV

The Magic have a showdown with their rebuilding and draft night rival Houston Rockets in their first game. They will face three West Coast teams and one Eastern Conference rival. Their first three games are televised on ESPN, and the fourth one will be nationally broadcast on NBA TV.

All four of Orlando's games will be at the Thomas and Mack Center on the UNLV campus.

