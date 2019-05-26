×
Orlando Magic: Top 3 individual performances from the 2018-19 NBA season

Arvind S
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
9   //    26 May 2019, 14:16 IST

Orlando Magic v Toronto Raptors - Game One
Orlando Magic v Toronto Raptors - Game One

The Orlando Magic ended the 2018/19 NBA season with a whimper, falling in the first round of the playoffs to the Toronto Raptors.

However, their regular season campaign was one to write home about, with the Magic punching well above their weight to secure a playoff berth for the first time since 2011/12.

The Magic secured 7th spot in the East with a 42-40 record, which looks all the more impressive in hindsight, considering the hole they had dug for themselves midway through the season.

Boasting a 20-31 record at one point in time, the Magic banked on strong performances from Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon, for the most part, to win 22 of their final 31 games and seal a playoff berth.

Without a true superstar in the lineup, the Magic had to rely on regular contributions from a number of players on their roster to stay competitive. However, there were a few truly noteworthy performances that made the highlight reels.

On that note, here's looking at three best individual performances from Orlando's ultimately successful season:

#3 Aaron Gordon sparkles on opening night

Aaron Gordon's NBA career has been ravaged by injuries, however, ahead of the 2018/19 season, he looked fitter than ever before and raring to go, having just signed a four-year, $84 million extension of his rookie deal.

The Magic opened their campaign at home against Miami, looking to get their season off to a bright start.

Gordon sparkled on the night, making 4 of his 5 attempts from deep. He finished with 26 points and 16 rebounds, surpassing his season high (15) from the 2017-18 campaign.

One of his biggest contributions in the game came early with the Magic trailing by 8 in the first quarter. Gordon secured a long offensive rebound, dribbled the ball out to the corner and drained a three to end a Heat run and get the Magic to within 5.

He also dished out a couple of assists to cap off a memorable night.

Tags:
NBA Orlando Magic Nikola Vucevic Aaron Gordon NBA Players
