Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 20th, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

The resurgent Atlanta Hawks host the Orlando Magic at State Farm Arena tonight as they aim to continue their winning ways. In the previous meeting between the two sides earlier in the season, the Hawks edged out Orlando by 115-112.

The Orlando Magic have been in dismal form lately, winning just once in their last eight outings. In their last game, they lost to the Houston Rockets by 110-114.

The Magic did a pretty good job until the end of the first half, outscoring their opponents by six points. However, Orlando was outscored 32-18 in the third quarter, which was the turning point of the game, resulting in a loss for them.

Dwayne Bacon scored a team-high 22 points on the night, while five other players scored in double digits for the Orlando Magic.

🎥 @GEICO Postgame Highlights vs Rockets 🎥



Bacon: 22 PTS, 3 STLS@The_ColeAnthony: 16 PTS, 9 ASTS@chuma_okeke: 14 PTS, 4 STLS@thats_g_: 16 PTS, 3 ASTS

The Atlanta Hawks, meanwhile, got back to winning ways in their last game against the Indiana Pacers. They beat them 129-117 to record their eighth win in ten games.

It was a closely contested matchup for long periods of the game, but the Hawks edged the Pacers out in some of the key moments, which eventually helped them win.

Trae Young had 34 points on the night, while Clint Capela dominated the paint with 25 points and 24 rebounds to lead the Atlanta Hawks' charge in the game.

.@CapelaClint with an exceptional performance scoring 25 PTS, 24 REB & 3 BLK. 🙌 Continue to make history!



🎥 Presented by @KumhoTireUSA pic.twitter.com/ZizGl23Z6s — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 19, 2021

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks - Injury Report

Orlando Magic

Terrence Ross is ruled out for the game with a back problem

The Orlando Magic will be without a lot of players for the game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The likes of Otto Porter Jr. (foot), James Ennis III (calf), Terrence Ross (back), Michael Carter-Williams (ankle), Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz are all ruled out as per the injury report.

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks will also be without several stars for this game.

The injury report states that Tony Snell (ankle), Kris Dunn (ankle), De'Andre Hunter (knee), Danilo Gallinari (foot) and Cam Reddish (achilles) have all been ruled out for tonight's matchup against the Orlando Magic.

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks - Predicted Lineups

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic are likely to play the same lineup from the last game.

Cole Anthony and Garry Harris started as the two guards, while Dwayne Bacon and Chuma Okeke partnered with Wendell Carter Jr. on the frontcourt in their last outing and are all likely to retain their spots.

All reserves are likely to get a minimum of 15 minutes, with RJ Hampton and Mohamed Bamba likely to get the most playing time.

Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks will likely field the same starting five from their last game as well.

Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic should likely start in the backcourt, while Kevin Huerter, John Collins and Clint Capela are likely to retain their positions on the frontcourt for this game.

Lou Williams and Brandon Goodwin are likely to receive the most playing time off the bench.

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks - Predicted Starting 5s

Orlando Magic

Point Guard - Cole Anthony l Shooting Guard - Garry Harris l Small Forward - Dwayne Bacon l Power Forward - Chuma Okeke l Center - Wendell Carter Jr.

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Trae Young l Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic l Small Forward - Kevin Huerter l Power Forward - John Collins l Center - Clint Capela.

