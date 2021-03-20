Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

After ending their nine-game losing run in the 2020-21 NBA with a scorching display against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, the Orlando Magic travel to face the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Sunday.

In the ever-changing landscape of the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics' loss to the Sacramento Kings, their third on the bounce, put them below .500 for the season. It is likely the Boston Celtics front office could remain active ahead of the trade deadline as they seek out additional scoring options and protection in the paint.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic will hope to capitalize on the Boston Celtics' recent slump to notch up a win in what has been an otherwise disappointing season.

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics Injury Updates

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic have desperately missed Markelle Fultz this season.

Orlando Magic's season has been derailed by injuries, leading to interest in their star talent as the franchise look to rebuild with their young prospects. Part of their young core comprises of Johnathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz, both of whom are long-term absentees.

Rookie Cole Anthony has also been absent since the end of February. He has a rib injury and is still some way away from making a return. Meanwhile, Terrence Ross, James Ennis III and Michael Carter-Williams were all unavailable in the win over the Brooklyn Nets and remain questionable for Sunday's fixture.

Boston Celtics

Tristan Thompson, along with Romeo Longford, is still yet to return after being sidelined because of the league's COVID-19 protocols.

Thompson has been a regular starter for the Boston Celtics as their rim protector, but he is not likely to feature till early next week. Meanwhile, second-year wing Langford was prepared to feature for the first time this season. But he got sidelined because of the league's health and safety protocols and is likely to be available next week.

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics Predicted Lineups

Orlando Magic

The win over the Brooklyn Nets came as a surprise for the Orlando Magic. That's because the Magic have struggled on offense this season, which is evident in them having the fourth-worst efficiency.

Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier's 30+ point nights made up for the Magic's lack of bench depth, as they missed Terrence Ross, who erupted for 31 points against the Heat last weekend.

Aaron Gordon heats up for a season high in the @OrlandoMagic win over BK!@Double0AG: 38 PTS, 7-8 3PM pic.twitter.com/PTBIJR7qtC — NBA (@NBA) March 20, 2021

The Orlando Magic are likely to start with the same five they had in their last two games.

Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown

Although there could be changes to the Boston Celtics lineup in the coming days prior to the trade deadline, Brad Stevens will likely stick with the same players who started against the Sacramento Kings.

Stevens has been rotating his side significantly in recent games, trialling Semi Ojeleye as a starter and Marcus Smart from the bench. With Tristan Thompson sidelined, Daniel Theis has seen minutes at center rather than as a forward. The German, however, is yet to prove his consistency, an area which the Boston Celtics front office will likely seek some improvement.

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have been doing their best to carry the Boston Celtics, with both averaging over 24 points on the season. However, with Kemba Walker proving to be a hit and miss, the C's may wish they had Gordon Hayward in green and white as their third scorer.

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics Predicted Starting 5s

Orlando Magic

G Evan Fournier, G Chasson Randle, F Aaron Gordon, F Al-Farouq Aminu, C Nikola Vucevic.

Boston Celtics

G Kemba Walker, G Marcus Smart, F Jaylen Brown, F Jayson Tatum, C Daniel Theis.