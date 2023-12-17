Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics: Prediction and betting tips | December 17, 2023

The Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics matchup is one of the five games the NBA has slated for Dec. 17. This is the third time that both teams will face off this season as they split their series at 1-1. The Celtics were the most recent winner with the final score at 128-111.

The Orlando Magic are fourth in the NBA Eastern Conference with their current record at 16-8. They are coming off a tough loss against the Boston Celtics and hope to bounce back.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics are on a four-game winning streak and they sit at the top of the NBA Eastern Conference standings. With their record now at 19-5, they own a 1.5-game lead over the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics: Preview, betting tips and prediction

The Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics game will be commencing at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Sunday, Dec. 17 at exactly 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. NBC Sports Boston shares the television broadcast rights with Bally Sports Florida and both feeds are made available for NBA League Pass subscribers.

Moneyline: Magic (+265) vs Celtics (-330)

Spread: Magic +8.0 (-110) vs -8.0 Celtics (-110)

Total (O/U): Magic (u227.5) vs Celtics (o227.5)

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics: Preview

The Boston Celtics have three players on their injury list. Kristaps Porzingis is marked as 'probable' while Dalano Banton is 'questionable. Both players should be game-time decisions for the team. Backup center Luke Kornet is also out with a groin injury and he is expected to return by the end of December.

On the other side of the fence, veteran forward Joe Ingles and Jalen Suggs are both game-time decisions for the Orlando Magic. Wentell Carter Jr. still needs time to heal from his hand injury while Markelle Fultz still has no definite timeline to return.

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics: Predicted lineups

While Wendell Carter Jr. is out, Goga Bitadze has been the Magic's starting center. If the team decides to sit Jalen Suggs, Gary Harris should be promoted to the starting guard alongside rookie Anthony Black. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner occupy the starting forward spots.

The Boston Celtics have been going with Lamar Stevens with Kristaps Porzingis and Luke Kornet out. However, if either Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum sits, Sam Hauser may be called up. Jrue Holiday and Derrick White are the starting backcourt tandem for the team.

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics: Betting tips

Paolo Banchero has been inconsistent in the scoring department as he has missed the 19.5 NBA prop given to him last game. However, with the injury of Wendell Carter, he should be good to go up again.

Derrick White has been a stable contributor for the Boston Celtics and has gone up the 14.5 NBA prop four out of the last five games. He should be getting over again with the way he has been playing lately.

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics: Prediction

With the number of injuries and defensive mindest of both teams, the total between the Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics should go under. The spread of eight points should not be covered as the Magic is expected to keep it close with the Celtics but won't be able to take home the win.