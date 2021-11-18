Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction & Match Preview - November 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Brooklyn Nets will look to host the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center on Friday, November 19th.

The Orlando Magic are coming off a 104-98 win against the New York Knicks. With their fourth win of the season, they have now improved to a 4-11 record.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets enter the game on the back of a 109-99 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Improving to 11-5 for the season, the Nets are the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

Match Details

Fixture - Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Friday, November 19th, 2021; 7:30 PM ET (Saturday, November 20th, 2021; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY.

Orlando Magic Preview

Jalen Suggs and RJ Hampton get instructions from Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley.

Coming off their win against the New York Knicks on Wednesday (November 17), the Orlando Magic also snapped a three-game losing streak in the process.

The game against New York may have been one of the best performances from the young Magic team. With six players recording double-digit scoring, the balanced output from the starting rotation and bench helped the Magic beat the seventh-seeded Knicks.

The Orlando Magic are a shorthanded team, however. With players such as Markelle Fultz and Michael Carter-Williams being sidelined due to injury, they have had to focus on developing their youngsters.

The Magic had already played against the Brooklyn Nets earlier in the 2021-22 season and suffered a blowout loss on that occasion. They will look to redeem themselves this time around.

Key Player - Cole Anthony

Cole Anthony calls out a play for the Orlando Magic

The key player for the Orlando Magic heading into this game against Brooklyn will be Cole Anthony. Playing at the level of a star-caliber player, Anthony looks ready for his breakout season.

The 21-year-old is coming off a 15 point outing against the New York Knicks. His 10 rebounds and seven assists also stood out as key facets to his game. Posing as a deadly three-level scorer, Anthony is one of Orlando's most reliable scoring options.

Playing with a chip on his shoulder, Anthony is currently in great form. He will be a key factor in getting the Orlando Magic's offense going early on.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G - Jalen Suggs | G - Cole Anthony | F - Franz Wagner | F - Wendell Carter Jr. | C - Mo Bamba.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Brooklyn Nets players react during their game against the Golden State Warriors.

The Brooklyn Nets quickly bounced back from their beatdown loss to the Golden State Warriors. They beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on the back of a combined 50 points by James Harden and Kevin Durant. The Nets also saw Patty Mills record 21 points for the game while LaMarcus Aldridge managed 24 points.

Although the Brooklyn Nets continue to rise in the Eastern Conference standings, concerns regarding the health of some of their players remain. However, Nicolas Claxton is due back soon, which will help the Nets inch closer to full strength in their big-man rotation.

The absence of Joe Harris has also resulted in some issues with regards to their outside shooting. Although Harden has seen a return to form at this point in the season, Harris' ability to space the floor will be difficult to emulate.

Heading into this game against the Orlando Magic, the Brooklyn Nets will look to build upon the momentum from Wednesday's win against the Cavaliers.

Key Player - James Harden

James Harden looks on during the Brooklyn Nets's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The key player for the Brooklyn Nets heading into this matchup against the Orlando Magic will be James Harden. Although Kevin Durant has continued his rampage as an offensive juggernaut with extreme efficiency, Harden's return to form is a great sign for the Nets.

The team is already shorthanded on the superstar front with the absence of Kyrie Irving. Consequently, Harden's ability to take over the reins of Brooklyn's offense while also being a scoring machine himself is necessary.

Coming off a 27-point performance, Harden also grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out seven dimes against the Cavaliers. With his second consecutive 20+ point outing, the Brooklyn Nets will hope that Harden can continue to consistently deliver for the side.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden | G - Patty Mills | F - Kevin Durant | F - Bruce Brown Jr. | C - Blake Griffin.

Magic vs Nets Match Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets will emerge as the winners in this game against the Orlando Magic. With home court advantage on their side, the Nets are slowly returning to championship form as they continue to win games.

Additionally, the Nets' latest blowout win against the Magic was also an indicator of the difference in capability between the two sides. While the Orlando Magic have the tools to take over the game, the likelihood of them beating the Nets in an offensive battle is low.

Where to watch Magic vs Nets game?

The Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets game will be locally broadcast on Yes. The game will also be available on the NBA's League Pass platform. Fans can also listen to the game on the radio by tuning into 101.9 FM/660 AM.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra