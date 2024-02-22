Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Prediction: Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 22, 2024

The NBA will resume on Thursday and there are 12 games on the schedule, including the Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers. It will be the fourth and final matchup of the season between the two teams, with the Cavaliers ahead 2-1. Let's look at the game's preview, prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Feb. 22.

Orlando was one of the surprise teams early in the season before falling off in January. The Cavaliers, on the other hand, started slow before getting hot at the right time despite injuries to Darius Garland and Evan Mobley.

Thursday's game will be the 126th regular-season meeting between the Magic and Cavaliers since their very first one on Nov. 8, 1989. The Cavs are ahead 65-60 in the all-time matchup and have won eight of their last 10 games against Orlando.

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers game is on Thursday at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. It starts at 7:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Ohio.

Moneyline: Magic (+200) vs Cavaliers (-240)

Spread: Magic +6 (-110) vs Cavaliers -6 (-110)

Total (O/U): Magic -115 (o215.5) vs Cavaliers -105 (u215.5)

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview

The Orlando Magic played well heading into the All-Star break, winning seven of their last 10 games. The Magic have a record of 30-25 and are eighth in the Eastern Conference. They are just 0.5 games behind the No. 6 Indiana Pacers in the standings.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers were one of the hottest teams before the All-Star break. The Cavaliers are 9-1 in their last 10 games and are sitting comfortably at No. 2 behind the Boston Celtics in the East.

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineups

The Orlando Magic only have one player listed as injured for Thursday's game – Markelle Fultz. Head coach Jamahl Mosely is expected to use his starting five of Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr.

On the other hand, the Cleveland Cavaliers have one player out with injury and one out due to suspension. Donovan Mitchell is questionable with an illness and if he misses the game, head coach J. B. Bickerstaff could use a starting lineup of Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Max Strus, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers betting tips

Donovan Mitchell has an over/under of 25.5 points for Thursday's game. Mitchell has scored more than 26 points in four of his last five games. It's most likely safe to bet on him to go over 25.5 points. However, his status for the game should be monitored.

Paolo Banchero is projected to go over 20.5 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Banchero has scored more than 20.5 points in his last two games, but it might be better to bet on him to go under against the defense of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Franz Wagner is favored to go under 19.5 points, which might be a bad bet to take. Wagner has scored at least 20 points thrice in his last four games. He's certainly capable of scoring against smaller defenders such as Isaac Okoro and Max Strus.

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers are the slight favorites to win the game against the Orlando Magic. The Cavs have the home court advantage and have been playing better than the young Magic. Oddsmakers are predicting that the Cavs will get the win, the Magic will cover the spread and the total will go over.

