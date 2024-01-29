Orlando Magic vs Dallas Mavericks: Prediction and Betting Tips | January 29, 2024

The 24-22 Orlando Magic will face the 25-21 Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. The game will be aired locally on Bally Sports Southwest in Dallas and Bally Sports Florida in Orlando.

The Magic prevailed in their last game with a 113-98 win against the Phoenix Suns at home that snapped a two-game slide. Meanwhile, the Mavericks lost 120-115 at home against the Sacramento Kings, their fourth loss in their last five games.

Orlando Magic vs. Dallas Mavericks: Preview, betting tips & predictions

Moneyline: Magic (+170) vs. Mavericks (-205)

Spread: Magic +5.0 (-110) vs. Mavericks -5.0 (-110)

Total (O/U): 228.5

Orlando Magic vs. Dallas Mavericks: Preview

This will be the second time the Kings and the Mavericks clash this season, with the Mavericks winning the first matchup 117-102 on Nov. 7.

The Mavericks have been struggling for form in the past two weeks, dropping four games out of their last five. On the other hand, the Magic just snapped their two-game losing streak at home against the Suns so will be optimistic about their ability to upset the odds.

Orlando Magic vs. Dallas Mavericks: Starting lineups

Kyrie Irving has been ruled out for the fourth straight game due to a right thumb sprain. Derrick Jones Jr., who sat out the game against the Kings, is questionable against the Magic due to his wrist sprain.

Jaden Hardy will start again for the Mavericks, and Josh Green could be expected to start as well. They will be joined by Luka Doncic, Grant Williams, and Dereck Lively II.

The Magic are expected to start Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr., Markelle Fultz and Jalen Suggs.

Orlando Magic vs. Dallas Mavericks: Key players, betting tips

While he had a triple-double against the Kings, Luka Doncic scored 28 points, which was lower than his current point prop, as correctly projected. Doncic is once again projected to go lower than his scoring prop.

Meanwhile, Paolo Banchero fired 26 points in the Magic's win against the Suns but is likely to go under his point prop against the Mavericks.

Orlando Magic vs. Dallas Mavericks: Predictions

The betting line opened with the Magic as +170 underdogs against the Mavericks (-205 favorites). The Magic are +5.0 underdogs against the Mavericks in the spread.

Looking at the roster strengths and the homecourt advantage, pick the Mavericks to win, however, with their form being sketchy, go against the spread as this could be close.

