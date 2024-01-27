Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks: Prediction and Betting Tips | January 27, 2024

The Sacramento Kings will face the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. The two will clash for the second time this season. Both teams are entering the game fresh from winning their previous match-ups on the road.

The Kings escaped with a 134-133 win against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, their second straight victory.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks prevailed in Atlanta against the Hawks, 148-143, behind a 73-point blast from Luka Doncic.

Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks: Preview, betting tips & predictions

The 25-18 Kings and the 25-20 Mavericks face off on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The game will be aired locally on Bally Sports Southwest in Dallas and NBC Sports California in Sacramento.

Moneyline: Kings (-140) vs. Mavericks (+120)

Spread: Kings -2.5 (-110) vs. Mavericks +2.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): 243.0

Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks: Preview

This will be the second time the Kings and the Mavericks clash this season. The Sixers won the first time on Nov. 19, 129-113.

The Mavericks struggled in form this past week and a half, losing three straight games before finally prevailing against the Hawks.

On the other hand, the Kings are regaining their winning form after scoring back-to-back victories that snapped a four-game skid.

Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks: Starting lineups

Kyrie Irving could be in trouble for missing his third straight game. He is currently listed as "questionable" for the game against the Kings. Irving will likely sit out the game due to his right thumb sprain.

Josh Green started in place of Irving against the Atlanta Hawks. He recorded 21.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists to backstop Luka Doncic's 73-point blast. Green and Doncic will likely be the Mavericks' starting guards again.

Meanwhile, Derrick Jones Jr. hurt his wrist against the Hawks and could sit out against the Kings since the Mavericks are on a back-to-back.

Tim Hardaway Jr. could start at small forward. Grant Williams and Dereck Lively II are expected to play at the big men position for the Mavericks.

The Sacramento Kings are expected to bring back Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis, Kevin Huerter and De'Aaron Fox against the Mavericks.

Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks: Key players, betting tips

Luka Doncic is projected to have a lower-scoring output than his current point prop against the Kings, according to Fan Duel.

Meanwhile, Harrison Barnes also gave those who bet for him to go over his current point prop a delight when he fired 39 points against his former team. Points Bet projects that while it may not be another 39-point game, Barnes will go over the prop again against the Mavericks.

Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks: Predictions

The betting line opened with the Kings as -140 favorites over the Mavericks (+120 underdogs).

The Kings are -2.5 favorites against the Mavericks in the spread, which implies that the game could go down the wire.

However, with Doncic likely to be inspired by his 73-point showcase in Atlanta, it could be worth a risk to bet on the Mavericks for this one.

