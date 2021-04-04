Orlando Magic vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - April 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Championship contenders the Denver Nuggets welcome Eastern Conference minnows Orlando Magic to the Ball Arena tonight.

The Nuggets are on a roll, having won four games on the trot heading into this matchup. As a result, they are closing in on the top 4 seeds in the West.

The Orlando Magic, on the other hand, are stuck in the bottom half of the Eastern Conference standings.

Match Details

Fixture: Orlando Magic vs Denver Nuggets | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Sunday, April 4; 10:00 PM ET (Monday, 5th April; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver.

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic have been all over the place this season as a result of a lackluster effort on both ends of the floor.

They have the third worst offensive rating in the league (105.4), and have been pretty poor at moving the ball as well, averaging an underwhelming 22.4 assists per match.

Jonathan Isaac's absence has also hurt the team in terms of presence in the paint, as the Orlando Magic have been able to average just 4.2 blocks per game.

On the positive side, shooting guard Terrence Ross has been a revelation for Steve Clifford, putting up 16 points and four rebounds per game along with a steal.

Key Player- Wendell Carter Jr.

Chicago Bulls v Washington Wizards

Acquired in the Nikola Vucevic trade, Wendell Carter Jr. hasn't taken a lot of time to adjust in Orlando. The young big has had two stellar outings in a row.

He scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds against the New Orleans Pelicans in an overtime win, and followed that up by posting 19 points and grabbing 12 boards against the Western Conference leaders Utah Jazz.

The Orlando Magic have a huge void to fill following Vucevic's departure to Chicago, and the front office will be hoping Carter Jr. has the talent to fill his boots.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Michael Carter-Williams; Shooting Guard - James Ennis; Small Forward - Dwayne Bacon; Power Forward - Chuma Okeke; Center - Khem Birch

Denver Nuggets Preview

Injury update ahead of tomorrow's game against Orlando.#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/cLVdILCCcy — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 3, 2021

The Denver Nuggets are coming into this game on the back of an impressive win over fellow title contenders the LA Clippers, beating Kawhi Leonard and co. with a scoreline of 101-94.

The Nuggets have been a top offensive team this season, as they rank fifth in average points scored and third in assists per game. They have been formidable at the defensive end as well, racking up 8.1 steals per match.

Jamal Murray has looked in fine touch for the Denver Nuggets, averaging 21 points and five assists per game. Michael Porter Jr. has been impressive as well, tallying 16 points and seven rebounds.

Key Player- Nikola Jokic

Indiana Pacers v Denver Nuggets

It isn't controversial to suggest that Nikola Jokic is the frontrunner for the MVP award this campaign.

The big Serbian has averaged 26.5 points, 11 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game on an incredible 42.9% shooting from the deep, along with tallying 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per outing.

Jokic also became an NBA All-Star for the third consecutive season this year. But despite racking up individual accolades, it is safe to assume that both Jokic and the Denver Nuggets' eyes will be on the Larry O'Brien Championship this season.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jamal Murray; Shooting Guard - Will Barton; Small Forward - Michael Porter Jr.; Power Forward - Paul Millsap; Center - Nikola Jokic.

Magic vs Nuggets Match Prediction

The Orlando Magic will field a much weaker starting five than the Denver Nuggets tonight, and last year's Western Conference finalists are firm favorites for this fixture.

Nikola Jokic is in inspired form and it could be a long night for Steve Clifford's men.

Where to Watch Magic vs Nuggets

Live coverage of the Orlando Magic vs. Denver Nuggets game will be available on NBA TV. Fans can also catch the match on Bally Sports Florida and the ALT Network. The match can be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass as well.

