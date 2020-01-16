Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Clippers: Match Preview and Predictions - 16th January 2020

Los Angeles Clippers v Orlando Magic

Fixture: Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Clippers

Date & Time: Thursday, 16 January 2020 (10:30pm ET)

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Last Game Results

Orlando Magic (20-21): 119-118 win over the Los Angeles Lakers (15 January)

Los Angeles Clippers (28-13): 128-103 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers (14 January)

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic are coming off of a huge win over the Los Angeles Lakers where they started the game strong, scoring 45 points in just the first quarter. Despite missing key pieces Evan Fournier, Al-Farouq Aminu, Jonathan Isaac, and DJ Augustin, they were able to hold all the Lakers starters to less than 20 points.

Only Quinn Cook, who came off the bench, scored more than 20 for the Lakers, tallying 22 points.

The Magic have been holding down the fort well despite multiple players being in and out of the lineup due to injuries. They are currently seventh in the East at 20-21 and are 6-4 in their last 10 games.

They will look to steal one against another top team after handing the Lakers their first ever loss against a below .500 team.

Key Player - Aaron Gordon

Orlando Magic v Washington Wizards

Aaron Gordon has been consistent throughout this season. He has been on top of his defensive game and has been evolving his offensive game too.

He will be key to the encounter against the Clippers if the Magic want to take advantage of PG's absence and continue to show their resilience while their teammates heal.

Against the Lakers, Gordon had an efficient 21-point game on 7-of-12 shooting, 8 rebounds and 3 assists. He should look to make defensive stops on the bigs of the Clippers team and contain the perimeter when plays calls for it.

Gordon, together with Vooch, should look to dominate the paint against this Clippers.

Magic Predicted Lineup

Markelle Fultz, Terrence Ross, Wes Iwundu, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Vucevic

Los Angeles Clippers Preview

The Clippers cruised to an easy win last Tuesday behind Kawhi Leonard’s 43 points in just 29 minutes and Lou Williams’ 24 points in 20 minutes of action. The team has managed to be within the Top 4 this season even without having a complete lineup all the time.

Right now, they are fourth in the West and are just a game away from the second spot. They are 6-4 in their last 10 games as they face the Magic at home before travelling again for a six-game road trip.

Key Player - Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi in their game against the Cavs last Tuesday

Kawhi and the Clippers have been doing well without a complete lineup. The two-time Finals MVP has been on a tear and has been scoring effortlessly against all teams.

In their recent game against the Cavs, Kawhi made history by becoming the first Clipper to score 40+ points in less than 30 minutes.

The Clippers are currently 10-1 when Kawhi scores 30+ points, and The Klaw will once again be key to this game if he wants his team to stay above 4th seed in the West.

The Magic's roster is currently depleted, but they have shown just how well they can compete with their pieces. Kawhi should look to start the game aggressive and attack the perimeter defense of Orlando. He should also look to get his teammates going when the Magic defense hounds him.

Clippers Predicted Lineup

Patrick Beverly, Landry Shamet, Kawhi Leonard, Mo Harkless, Ivica Zubac

Magic vs Clippers Match Prediction

The Magic may have won one against the top seed of the West, but they will have to work harder if they want to have a repeat of their hot start in the last game. The Clippers have an extra day of rest over the Magic, and will most likely win this one against the depleted roster of their opponents.

Where to Watch Clippers vs Nuggets?

The game will be broadcast on FOX Sports West and FOX Sports Florida. You can also catch it live via NBA League Pass.