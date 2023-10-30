Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA season (30th October)

The Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers' regular season matchup is scheduled for this Monday, October 30 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The television broadcast is being handled the Spectrum SportsNet as the tip-off happens at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Lakers are on the tail end of back-to-back games, coming from a tough overtime loss against the Sacramento Kings. Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic are off to a good start, winning both of their matchups against the Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers. However, online sportsbooks are forecasting that Los Angeles will hold the advantage over Orlando.

Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers: Players to watch

Prior to the start of the season, LeBron James stated that this is Anthony Davis' team and he will be following his lead. During the game against the Kings, he was able to prove this, registering another 30-points and 16 rebounds and rejecting three shots.

In his 21st season in the league, LeBron James continues to put out top performance numbers nightly. The four-time NBA champion had 27 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists against the Kings .

Coming off an impressive run at the FIBA World Cup with Germany, Franz Wagner has brought momentum to the 2023-24 NBA season. In the team's most recent game against the Portland Trail Blazers, the German swingman had 23 points, five rebounds and three assists.

The 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero has been putting out subpar numbers, registering 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers: Odds, spreads and moneyline

Moneyline: Magic (+145), Lakers (-165)

Spread: Magic (+2.5), Lakers (-2.5)

Total: 220.5, Over (-110), Under (-110)

Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers: Prediction

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming into the game hungry to get back to their winning rhythm, so we can expect them to go all out. Anthony Davis might just be too much to handle for the Magic and he should dominate the paint.