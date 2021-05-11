Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Milwaukee Bucks host the rebuilding Orlando Magic at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday. The Bucks had their five-game win streak snapped by the San Antonio Spurs in their last outing in historic fashion.

The reigning MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, had 28 points on 11-16 shooting, Khris Middleton had 23 and Jrue Holiday contributed 20 points. However, it clearly wasn't enough, as the Spurs dropped 87 points in the first half, setting a franchise record.

Meanwhile, this season's outcome is of no consequence to the Orlando Magic. They are in rebuilding mode and have been in the lottery seeds ever since the NBA trade deadline in March.

They are currently out of the bottom three seeds which gives them a 39.9% chance of getting a top four pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and a 9.8% chance of getting the coveted first overall pick.

Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report

Orlando Magic

Chasson Randle of the Orlando Magic

Several injuries are part and parcel of a rebuilding phase. The Orlando Magic had Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz out for the season due to torn ACLs in their respective left knees.

However, a bevy of players have been added to the list of season-ending injuries. Otto Porter Jr. (left foot pain), Chuma Okeke (left ankle sprain), Terrence Ross (back spasms), Michael Carter-Williams (left ankle sprain) and James Ennis III (right calf soreness) are all ruled out for the remainder of the year.

Meanwhile, Wendell Carter Jr. is listed as questionable for the game due to a left eye abrasion.

Orlando Magic big man Wendell Carter Jr. shares updates on how he is recovering from the eye injury that is keeping him off the court.



Stay tuned to Bally Sports Florida after every game for the @adventhealthcfl postgame show. pic.twitter.com/8POHJaRhf4 — Bally Sports Florida: Magic (@BallyMagic) May 9, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks

Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks

A major reason for the Milwaukee Bucks' recent success is a largely healthy roster while the rest of the league grapples with injuries.

The only player on the injury report is Axel Toupane, a backup forward who is out indefinitely due to a right oblique injury.

Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Lineups

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic have used a bevy of different lineups this season as the coach tries and tests every possible rotation with his young players.

The point guard is expected to be Cole Anthony as usual with Gary Harris joining him in the backcourt. Dwyane Bacon started as the small forward in their last game and might do so in this matchup as well.

Meanwhile, Moritz Wagner and Mo Bamba should start at power forward and center respectively.

Cole Anthony is leading us in points and assists since returning from injury.



&



Mo Bamba has a chance to be the 2nd player in @NBA history to match/set a new career high in rebounds in 4 straight games (when prior career high was in double figures).https://t.co/AGDEYC4W6r — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) May 9, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks

With practically no names on the injury report, the Milwaukee Bucks will use their best lineup against the Magic tonight. Jrue Holiday will start as the point guard and Donte DiVincenzo will share the backcourt with him as the two-guard.

Khris Middleton takes on the small forward role as usual, while the reigning MVP and DPOY, Giannis Antetokounmpo, will be the power forward. And finally, Brook Lopez will reprise his center position.

PJ Tucker, Bryn Forbes and Pat Connaughton have been great off the bench and should get the most rotation minutes.

Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Starting 5s

Orlando Magic

Point Guard - Cole Anthony | Shooting Guard - Gary Harris | Small Forward - Dwyane Bacon | Power Forward - Moritz Wagner | Center - Mo Bamba.

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - Jrue Holiday | Shooting Guard - Donte DiVincenzo | Small Forward - Khris Middleton | Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center - Brook Lopez.

