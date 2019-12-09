Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Preview and Predictions - 9th December 2019

The Milwaukee Bucks will be looking to extend their win-streak against a resurgent Orlando team

Match Details

Fixture: Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks

Date & Time: Monday, 9th December 2019 (8:00 PM ET)

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Last Game Results

Orlando Magic (11-11): 93-87 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers (6th December)

Milwaukee Bucks (20-3): 119-91 win over the Los Angeles Clippers (6th December)

Orlando Magic Preview

Through the first month of the season, the Orlando Magic appeared to be facing an uphill battle to qualify for the playoffs for a second consecutive season, although the team has improved over the past few weeks.

Friday's 93-87 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers was Orlando's fourth-straight win and it was also enough for the team to improve to .500 for the season. Offensively, the Magic have demonstrated signs of improvement following a tough start, while only the Denver Nuggets are currently allowing fewer points per game.

Key Player - Aaron Gordon

Aaron Gordon's return from injury has helped the Magic to return to form

Aaron Gordon has averaged 21 points per game during Orlando's past three wins over Washington, Phoenix, and Cleveland - and the 24-year-old dropped 32 points on the Suns while missing just two of his 15 attempts from the floor. Having finally found form, Gordon could potentially get himself into the All-Star mix in the coming months, and a big performance against the Bucks would be a major statement of intent.

Magic Predicted Lineup

Jonathan Isaac, Aaron Gordon, Khem Birch, Evan Fournier, Markelle Fultz

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Doubts were raised over the Bucks' championship chances following an underwhelming offseason, although the 2019 Eastern Conference Finalists have responded to their critics emphatically over the past month. Following an inconsistent start to the season, the Bucks have strung together 14 consecutive wins, and Mike Budenholzer's team are four wins clear of the second-placed Boston Celtics.

Milwaukee's defense has been solid, and the Bucks also lead the league in points per contest (121.0). Giannis Antetokounmpo has led the charge, although Milwaukee still boast one of the best rosters in the NBA, and they have lost just once at home so far this season.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is in contention to retain his MVP title

Giannis Antetokounmpo has managed to further improve following his MVP winning 2018-19 season, and the 25-year-old is currently averaging 30.8 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. His all-around play has been excellent, and he is also well-rested after averaging just 25 minutes per game over his past four outings.

Bucks Predicted Lineup

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Eric Bledsoe, Wesley Matthews

Magic vs Bucks Match Prediction

The Magic come into the game as one of the NBA's most in-form teams, however, Steve Clifford's team has won just three of their 10 road games this season, and the Bucks should have enough to extend their winning steak to 15.

Where to Watch Magic vs Bucks?

The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports Wisconsin and Fox Sports Florida from 8:00 PM (ET). You can live stream the game via NBA League Pass.