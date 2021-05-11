Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - May 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Last year's playoff rivals the Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic will face off for a final time in the 2020-21 season on Tuesday. The Bucks have won both previous matchups between the two sides this year.

Match Details

Fixture: Orlando Magic vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 11th, 9 PM ET (Wednesday, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic began May in surprising fashion by notching up two consecutive wins. Normalcy ensued soon after as Steve Clifford's men went on to lose their next three matchups, the last of which came against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. The Magic currently have a 21-47 record and they'll be playing all four of their remaining games on the road.

Rookie Cole Anthony put up some consistent performances for the Orlando Magic last month. He even began May in style by posting a career-high 26 points against the Memphis Grizzlies. Anthony has taken a step backward since, averaging just 10.8 points on 34.1% shooting in four outings.

In comparison, RJ Hampton has seriously picked up his production of late. Hampton had a topsy-turvy start to his career with the Orlando Magic, but the rookie guard has averaged 17.4 points, 5.2 assists and 6.4 rebounds in the last five games.

Key Player - Dwayne Bacon

Dwayne Bacon breaks away for a clear path bucket

Dwayne Bacon has established himself as a solid rotation player since joining the Orlando Magic from the Charlotte Hornets. Bacon has almost doubled his scoring average to 11.3 points per game this season. He's the most in-form player for the Magic, averaging 19.6 points through his last five outings on 52% shooting from the field. Bacon will be Steve Clifford's go-to scorer against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G Cole Anthony, G Gary Harris, F Dwayne Bacon, F Moritz Wagner, C Mohamed Bamba

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks saw their five-game winning streak come to an end in a surprising loss to the San Antonio Spurs yesterday. This reduced the Bucks to 43-25 on the season and they once again slipped to the third seed in the East. The Bucks will get a chance to regroup against the struggling Orlando Magic at home.

Khris Middleton was hapless on the defensive end for the Milwaukee Bucks against the Spurs last night, but he managed 23 points on 10-on-15 shooting. The two-time All-Star has averaged 21.8 points, 4.6 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game in his last 10 outings.

Khris against the Spurs:



23 PTS | 7 REB | 5 AST | 10/15 FG pic.twitter.com/u1St5WbfRv — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 11, 2021

Jrue Holiday is usually disciplined on defense, but he was also able to contribute only while going forward against San Antonio. Holiday managed 20 points and six assists in the Milwaukee Bucks' latest loss. He's averaged 19.8 points, 7.2 assists and 4.8 rebounds in the Bucks' last 10 matchups.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo has put his best foot forward for the Milwaukee Bucks since an ankle injury scare at the end of April. The Greek Freak has averaged 30.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists in the five matchups he's played since. Antetokounmpo scored 22 points on 50% shooting in the only matchup he played against the Orlando Magic this season.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G Jrue Holiday, G Donte DiVincenzo, F Khris Middleton, F Giannis Antetokounmpo, C Brook Lopez

Magic vs Bucks Match Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks are the favorites to beat the Orlando Magic in this game. The Bucks have better scoring and defensive depth. They're also in form and don't have significant injuries to deal with.

In comparison, the Magic are focused on developing their youngsters and letting them have a free run. As a result, Steve Clifford's men play with high energy, but they also commit a ton of mistakes.

Expect the Milwaukee Bucks to record an easy win in this tie.

Where to watch Magic vs Bucks?

Local coverage of this matchup will be available on Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus. You can also live stream the same on the NBA League Pass.

