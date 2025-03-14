Orlando Magic vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar.14, 2025

The Orlando Magic continue an exacting five-game road trip on Friday with a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Orlando, which lost 104-89 in the first meeting, hopes to tie the season series with a win. The Magic will try to get the job done less than 24 hours after dispatching the New Orleans Pelicans 113-93.

The Timberwolves look to build off an impressive 115-95 win over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday when they host the Magic. A victory by the home team secures the home series against Orlando and extends its winning streak to seven. The T-Wolves head into the game as healthy as they have ever been all season.

Orlando Magic vs Minnesota Timberwolves Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Target Center in Minneapolis will host the Magic-Timberwolves rematch. Basketball fans can stream the action live by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Magic (+375) vs. Timberwolves (-500)

Odds: Magic (+10.5) vs. Timberwolves (-10.5)

Total (O/U): Magic (o208.5 -110) vs. Timberwolves (u208.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Orlando Magic vs Minnesota Timberwolves preview

The Orlando Magic did not have Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs in their first meeting against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Suggs remains out, but Banchero and Wagner are back to lead the team.

The two versatile forwards, who have been playing well, should give the Magic a big boost in the rematch. Banchero and Wagner must continue carrying the load, particularly on the offensive end. Orlando is tough to beat when they make the offense hum with their scoring and playmaking.

The Timberwolves have been sizzling hot on both ends of the floor during their six-game winning run. They have been dominant by controlling the boards and moving the ball well in half-court sets. Anthony Edwards and Co. have also been taking advantage of fastbreak opportunities.

Minnesota could sweep the season series if they continue executing with purpose on both sides of the ball.

Orlando Magic vs Minnesota Timberwolves Grizzlies predicted starting lineups

Magic

PG: Cory Joseph | SG: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | SF: Franz Wagner | PF: Paolo Banchero | C: Wendell Carter Jr.

Timberwolves

PG: Mike Conley | SG: Anthony Edwards | SF: Jaden McDaniels | PF: Julius Randle | C: Rudy Gobert

Orlando Magic vs Minnesota Timberwolves betting tips

Julius Randle is averaging 18.8 points per game in March and dropped 25 points on the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. The former New York Knicks star has been hitting 51.3% of his shots this month. Against the road-weary Magic, he could blow past his 17.5 (O/U) points prop.

Paolo Banchero is on a roll, averaging 27.6 PPG this month. Jaden McDaniels will try to make it tough for him to score but the former No. 1 pick could still eke past his 24.5 (O/U) points prop. Banchero, who watched helplessly from the sidelines in Orlando’s loss to Minnesota, should be raring to get one for his team.

Orlando Magic vs Minnesota Timberwolves prediction

Consistency remains a problem for the Orlando Magic. Jamahl Mosley has cycled through different point guards to make the offense go smoothly. Without Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony, they have relied on the veteran Cory Joseph to run the plays.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will likely exploit this weakness to extend their winning streak to seven and beat the -10.5 spread.

