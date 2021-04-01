Orlando Magic vs New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s – April 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The New Orleans Pelicans registered an impressive victory in their last NBA matchup against the Celtics and now host the Orlando Magic at the Smoothie King Center.

The New Orleans Pelicans have been playing up to their potential in recent weeks and have reignited their hopes of making the NBA playoffs. They recently lost Lonzo Ball for the season and have relied on the likes of Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic have traded all of their major stars and will now begin rebuilding. They will be looking to tank intentionally in the hopes of landing a high draft pick during the lottery, but were highly impressive during their victory over the LA Clippers in their last game.

Chuma Okeke has been prolific in recent games while Khem Birch has also impressed with his contributions on both ends of the court. The Orlando Magic saw four players come off the bench to score in double digits, and will be looking for a similarly efficient performance against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Orlando Magic vs New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

Orlando Magic

With the likes of Evan Fournier, Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon all traded, the Orlando Magic are left with a young roster. They will be again relying on Chuma Okeke, who is averaging over 17 points in his last four matches.

They have multiple players capable of contributing off the bench, with Wendall Carter Jr., Mohammed Bamba, Otto Porter and Terrence Ross all capable of chipping in with points.

Michael Carter-Williams has emerged as their major ball-handler, although the Orlando magic will not expect much from the rest of the season.

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are in commanding form, with both Zion and Ingram coming up with big performances in their recent run of form. Steven Adams should again be fit to start at center with Nickeil Alexander-Walker impressing in his last game.

The New Orleans Pelicans have relied on Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingeram.

He has come in in place of Lonzo Ball and produced 17 points and 7 rebounds in their victory over the Boston Celtics. Overall, the New Orleans Pelicans will be looking for an easy victory, with Josh Hart emerging as their standout player from the bench in recent games.

Orlando Magic vs New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineups

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic should be looking to stick to the lineup that produced the upset over the LA Clippers the last time around. Chuma Okeke should start alongside James Ennis while Michael Carter-Williams and Dwayne Bacon take up the guard positions again.

The Orlando Magic will be relying on a rather experienced bench again, but should find the Pelicans’ offense too difficult to cope with.

Chuma Okeke has impressed in recent NBA matches.

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have one of the most exciting offenses in the NBA this season. Eric Bledsoe has found a new guard partner in Nickeil Alexander-Walker for the time being, while Zion and Ingram are virtually picking themselves.

Both have been in dominant form, with the latter producing some of his best ever basketball this season. The New Orleans Pelicans are the strong favorites to win this particular matchup.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Michael Carter-Williams | Shooting Guard - Dwayne Bacon | Small Forward - James Ennis III | Power Forward - Chuma Okeke | Center - Khem Birch.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Shooting Guard - Eric Bledsoe | Small Forward - Brandon Ingram | Power Forward - Zion Williamson | Center - Steven Adams.