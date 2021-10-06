Orlando Magic vs New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 6th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The New Orleans Pelicans host the Orlando Magic in their second preseason game of the 2021-22 NBA season.

The Pelicans are coming off a three-point loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves, while the Magic lost to the Boston Celtics by a single point.

The New Orleans Pelicans were down by 21 points near the end of the third quarter but had an incredible fourth period. However, a last-second block by McKinley Wright IV sealed the deal for the Timberwolves. Nickeil Alexender-Walker and Trey Murphy scored 22 and 21 points off the bench, respectively. Brandon Ingram contributed with 14 points on 5-9 shooting from the field.

The Orlando Magic are coming off an electric game at TD Garden as the more than 19,000 fans in attendance even made a preseason matchup look like a playoff one. The game was a close one down the wire. The Magic had a five-point lead with a minute remaining but the Celtics came back and won the game on a game-winning three-pointer by Romeo Langford. The Magic's leading scorer was Cole Anthony off the bench, who scored 16 points on 6-12 shooting, including 4-7 from downtown. Mo Bamba had a great game with 13 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Orlando Magic Injury Report

The Orlando Magic had the same four players on the injury report as in the last game. Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz are both rehabilitating from a left knee injury. Chuma Okeke remains out due to a bone bruise in his right hip while Michael Carter-Williams recovers from his left ankle injury. Robin Lopez did not play the last game due to the coach's decision.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Jonathan Isaac Out Left Knee Rehabilitation Markelle Fultz Out Left Knee Rehabilitation Michael Carter-Williams Out Left Ankle Rehabilitation Chuma Okeke Out Right Hip - Bone Bruise

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson will remain sidelined for the ongoing preseason games due to a foot injury. The team announced last week that he had surgery to repair a fractured fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot. Jonas Valanciunas didn't play the last game due to a strain on his right thumb but is probable for this game. Also, Jaxson Hayes is on the injury report for the game against the Orlando Magic due to a sprained left ankle. Hayes played 20 minutes last game and recorded eight points, five rebounds and two blocks.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Jaxson Hayes Out Left Ankle Sprain Zion Williamson Out Right Foot Fracture Jonas Valanciunas Probable Right Thumb Strain

Orlando Magic vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Lineups

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic could return to the starting lineup from their last game against Boston.

Jalen Suggs and Gary Harris made up the backcourt with Suggs running the point. Terrence Ross was the small forward and Franz Wagner was the power forward while Wendell Carter Jr. started as the center.

However, it is important to keep in mind that it is a preseason game so coach Jamahl Mosley is likely going to experiment with different rotations. Coach Mosley gave nearly 20 minutes to 10 different men in the last game and players like Cole Anthony, RJ Hampton and Mo Bamba might see the starting lineup.

New Orleans Pelicans

Trey Murphy III of the New Orleans Pelicans during the Summer League [Source: Streaking the Lawn]

The New Orleans Pelicans started Devonte' Graham as the point guard in their last game and Garrett Temple joined him in the backcourt as the two-guard. Brandon Ingram played the second-highest minutes (23) on the team as the small forward. Naji Marshall was the power forward while Willy Hernangomez was the center.

Trey Murphy got the most minutes with 30 and will be a major contributor in this game as well. Other players like Alexander-Walker, Josh Hart and Herbert Jones will likely see decent minutes as well.

Orlando Magic vs New Orleans Pelicans: Predicted Starting 5s

Orlando Magic

Point Guard - Jalen Suggs | Shooting Guard - Gary Harris | Small Forward - Terrence Ross | Power Forward - Franz Wagner | Center - Wendell Carter Jr.

New Orleans Pelicans

Point Guard - Devonte' Graham | Shooting Guard - Garrett Temple | Small Forward - Brandon Ingram | Power Forward - Naji Marshall | Center - Willie Hernangomez

