Orlando Magic vs New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 13 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Orlando Magic are on the road to face the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday. Both teams have struggled lately, though the Pels have had a tougher season than the Magic.

Indeed, Orlando remains in the play-in picture in the East with a 30-36 record that places them eighth. The Pelicans, however, are almost guaranteed to miss the playoffs as they sit 14th in the West with an 18-48 record.

In their last game on Monday, the Magic lost 97-84 to the Houston Rockets. Despite Paolo Banchero having a strong game with 25 points, he had little help from the rest of the team. Franz Wagner was the only other player to score in double digits with 15 points.

Orlando has won just three of its past 10 games and seems poised to finish among the play-in teams.

Meanwhile, the Pels defeated the LA Clippers 127-120 on Tuesday behind Zion Williamson’s second triple-double of his career. He had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in the win. He found ample support in CJ McCollum’s 23 points and Trey Murphy III’s 21 points.

The two teams have met on 48 occasions, with Orlando holding a 28-20 lead. They faced each other on Nov. 8 when the Magic got a 115-88 blowout win behind Franz Wagner’s 27 points. New Orleans was without several key players and was led by Brandon Boston Jr.’s 26 points.

Orlando Magic vs New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Reports

Magic injury report for March 13

The Magic are dealing with injuries to two players who are both out for the season: Jalen Suggs is out after undergoing successful surgery on his knee, while Moritz Wagner underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL.

Pelicans injury report for March 13

The Pelicans have a plethora of injuries heading into the game. Dejounte Murray is out for the season with a torn right Achilles tendon, while Herbert Jones (right shoulder), Brandon Boston (left ankle) and Kelly Olynyk (personal) are out as well. Yves Missi is questionable for Thursday with an ankle issue.

Here’s a look at the Orlando Magic vs New Orleans Pelicans’ starting lineups and depth charts for March 13.

Orlando Magic vs New Orleans Pelicans: Starting lineups and depth chart

Magic starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Cole Anthony Anthony Black Trevelin Queen SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Gary Harris Jett Howard SF Franz Wagner Tristan da Silva Caleb Houston PF Paolo Banchero Jonathan Issac Tristan da Silva C Wendell Carter Jr. Goga Bitadze Jonathan Issac

Pelicans starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG CJ McCollum Jose Alvarado Jordan Hawkins SG Bruce Brown Jr. Jordan Hawkins Antonio Reeves SF Trey Murphy III Bruce Brown Jr. Zion Williamson PF Zion Williamson Karlo Matkovic Jeremiah Robinson-Earl C Yves Missi (DD) Karlo Matkovic Mo Bamba

*DD indicates day-to-day

Where and how to watch Orlando Magic vs New Orleans Pelicans?

The Orlando Magic vs New Orleans Pelicans game will tip off at 8 p.m. EDT at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. The game will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Florida and GCSEN. Fans looking for streaming options can watch it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

