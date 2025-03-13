Orlando Magic vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction and Betting Tips | March 13, 2025

The Orlando Magic vs New Orleans Pelicans matchup is one of five games scheduled for Thursday. Orlando is eighth in the East with a 30-36 record, while New Orleans is 14th in the West with a 18-48 record.

Ad

The two teams have played each other 48 times in the regular season, with the Magic holding a 28-20 lead. This will be their second and final game this season. They last played on Nov. 8, with Orlando winning 115-88, behind Franz Wagner’s 27 points, while the Pels were led by Brandon Boston Jr.’s 26 points.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Orlando Magic vs New Orleans Pelicans game details and odds

The Orlando Magic vs New Orleans Pelicans game is scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT on Thursday at Smoothie King Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on GCSEN and FanDuel Sports Network - Florida. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Magic (-125) vs. Pelicans (+105)

Spread: Magic (-2) vs. Pelicans (+2)

Total (O/U): Magic -110 (o217) vs. Pelicans -110 (u217)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed are as per available information at the time of writing.

Orlando Magic vs New Orleans Pelicans preview

The Magic had a strong start to the season despite Paolo Banchero going down with an injury. Franz Wagner kept the team going until he went down, too. That’s when the downfall began. Even though both stars have returned to the lineup, Orlando hasn’t returned to its previous form.

Ad

Orlando is just 3-7 in the past 10 games and is coming off of a 97-84 loss to the Houston Rockets on Monday. Banchero had 25 points but found very little help from elsewhere. Wagner had just 15 points, with none of the other players scoring in double digits.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans’ season has been derailed with injuries, and they are very unlikely to make the postseason. They have been decent recently, though, with a 5-5 record over their past 10 games.

Ad

New Orleans is coming off of a 127-120 win against the LA Clippers on Tuesday. Zion Williamson had a triple-double of 22 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds, while CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy III contributed 23 and 21 points, respectively.

Orlando Magic vs New Orleans Pelicans betting props

Zion Williamson’s points total is set at 23.5. He hasn’t crossed that mark in three straight games and should find it difficult against Orlando’s strong defense as well. Bet on the under.

Ad

Meanwhile, Paolo Banchero’s points total is set at 25.5. Oddsmakers have him just missing the mark. We, however, expect Banchero to score just over the prop. Take a risk and go over.

Orlando Magic vs New Orleans Pelicans prediction

Oddsmakers favor the Magic to get a narrow win on the road. Despite their recent struggles, we expect the same. Orlando should cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total stays under 217 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.