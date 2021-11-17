Orlando Magic vs New York Knicks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 17th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Orlando Magic will travel to Madison Square Garden to face the New York Knicks for the third time this season.

Cole Anthony had the breakout game of his career against New York on their home floor with 29 points, 16 rebounds and 8 assists. Orlando will need more of his heroics to snap a three-game losing streak.

The Orlando Magic, who are owners of the worst record in the East, have plenty of things to improve on both ends of the floor. They are near the bottom of almost every meaningful category.

Coach Jamahl Mosley’s team coughs up the ball too many times for their offense to get going. They will have to protect the ball as they did against the Knicks the last time they played them for a chance to secure a repeat win.

The New York Knicks are 8-6 but are a sub .500 team at home. They are 17th in defensive rating at 108.7 but are 29th (112.6) when playing at MSG. Their Jekyll-and-Hyde performances on the road and at home have prompted coach Tom Thibodeau to make some changes to the game plan.

The New York Knicks went back to their brand of basketball in their last win against the Indiana Pacers on their home court. They limited the Pacers to just 84 points, which would be the lowest they have surrendered this season.

If their offense sputters as it has in their past few games, New York will need to dial up their defense to get the win.

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Jalen Suggs, who sprained his right ankle two games ago against the Washington Wizards, is questionable. He missed the team’s last game against the Atlanta Hawks and could see game time if medically cleared.

The rest of the names on the Orlando Magic injury report have been there since the season started. Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Isaac and E’Twaun Moore are all sidelined with left knee injuries. Michael Carter-Williams will not suit up because of a left ankle injury.

Player: Status: Reason: Carter-Williams, Michael Out Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Injury Recovery Fultz, Markelle Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Injury Recovery Isaac, Jonathan Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Injury Recovery Moore, E'Twaun Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Sprain Suggs, Jalen Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Sprain

New York Knicks Injury Report

The New York Knicks only have Nerlens Noel as a significant name on their injury list. He has been ruled out with a sprained knee.

Luka Samanic has not played a game for the team this season as he continues to be assigned to the G-League.

Player: Status: Reason: Noel, Nerlens Out Injury/Illness - Right Knee; sprained Samanic, Luka Out G League - Two-Way

Orlando Magic vs New York Knicks: Predicted Lineups

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic's 3-11 record is currently the worst in the Eastern Conference right now

If Jalen Suggs continues to miss time, Gary Harris could return to the starting five as the shooting guard. The remaining four starters will have their usual roles in coach Jamahl Mosley’s system. Cole Anthony will resume his quarterback duties.

Rookie Franz Wagner will get his regular small forward role alongside Wendell Carter Jr.. The center slot has been owned by Mo Bamba since the start of the season for the Orlando Magic.

New York Knicks

Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier will form the starting backcourt for the New York Knicks as always.

The starting frontline will feature RJ Barrett as small forward, Julius Randle at the four spot and Mitchell Robinson as the man in the middle.

Orlando Magic vs New York Knicks: Starting 5s

Orlando Magic

Point Guard - Cole Anthony | Shooting Guard - Gary Harris | Small Forward - Franz Wagner | Power Forward - Wendell Carter Jr. | Center - Mo Bamba

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Kemba Walker | Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier | Small Forward - RJ Barrett | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Mitchell Robinson

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh