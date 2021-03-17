Orlando Magic vs New York Knicks Prediction & Match Preview - March 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

After losing 8 in a row, times don't get a lot easier for the Orlando Magic who travel to Madison Square Garden on Thursday evening to face the New York Knicks. Having not made the playoffs since 2013, Knicks fans are reveling in the hype around their young stars, who are proving they have what it takes to make the postseason.

Thibodeau's side come into this matchup on the back of two tough losses against the East's best two sides, which have dropped them to 8th in the conference standings. However, they will be looking to make their record .500 again with a win over an Orlando Magic side who are on the association's second-worst losing run.

Match Details

Fixture: Orlando Magic vs New York Knicks Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Thursday, March 18th, 2021 6:30 PM ET. (Friday 5:00 AM IST)

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Orlando Magic Preview

Aaron Gordon is rumored to be leaving the Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic are currently in murky waters. They sit second-bottom in the East and are on a run of 8 losses that have spanned across the midseason break with no sign of reversing any time soon, particularly with their upcoming schedule. In their next 11 fixtures, the Magic face the likes of the Nuggets twice, the Jazz, Lakers and Clippers.

Therefore, it is no surprise to hear that their season has pretty much been written off and the Magic are becoming a seller club prior to the trade deadline. The Orlando Magic have struggled with injuries this season and are probably looking to bring in valuable assets that can link up with Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Isaac and Cole Anthony next year.

Terrence Ross, Aaron Gordon and star Nikola Vucevic have all been heavily linked in trade rumors, so we could see the Orlando Magic extremely busy over the next week.

Key Player - Nikola Vucevic

Orlando Magic star Nikola Vucevic

Without their center, the Orlando Magic would be far worse off this season. Vucevic is averaging a career-high 25 points a night along with 11.6 rebounds and a steal. His importance is such that out of the Magic's 13 wins, Vucevic's share is accountable for 4.3 of those due to his excellent displays.

Vucevic's 38-6-10 showing in Saturday's loss to Miami was only the third time in the history of the league that a center has scored 35+ points, 10+ rebounds, 5+ assists and made 5+ threes. He is the centerpiece of the Orlando Magic's offensive threat and will be a huge loss if they decide to trade him.

Nikola Vucevic last 8 games:



28.5 PPG

11.1 RPG

4.1 APG

3.4 3PG

52/45/93%



The Magic are 0-8 in that span. Get this man some help. pic.twitter.com/5Vn3ABobGl — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 15, 2021

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G Michael Carter-Williams, G Dwayne Bacon, F Chuma Okeke, F Al-Farouq Aminu, C Nikola Vucevic

New York Knicks Preview

Since the All-Star break, the New York Knicks have had to face the Eastern Conference's top three sides. After a blowout loss to the Bucks, Thibodeau's side put in respectable displays against the Nets and Sixers and were able to hold Philadelphia to only 99 points.

If the New York Knicks are to hold onto their playoff berth, they will need reinforcements on offense. At the other end of the court, the Knicks rank 5th for defensive solidity - one of the main reasons why they have been so successful. However, they currently sit 23rd in offensive efficiency in the NBA and will be looking to bring in shooters prior to the deadline.

Key Player - Julius Randle

Julius Randle has been terrific this season for the New York Knicks

Sparking the New York Knicks' offense this season has been All-Star forward Julius Randle. Playing in every one of the Knicks' 41 games, Randle is averaging 23 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. Apart from his field-goal percentage, he has improved his output across the board, including shooting a career-high 41.4% from downtown.

Even in the New York Knicks' recent losses prior to this fixture, Randle averaged 26 points and 13.5 rebounds against two of the NBA's best teams.

Although a consistent scorer prior before this season, Randle has well and truly announced himself to the league. The New York Knicks are set to use Randle as a prize asset to attract other big-name players to the franchise.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G RJ Barrett, G Immanuel Quickley, F Julius Randle, F Reggie Bullock, C Nerlens Noel

Magic vs Knicks Match Prediction

With the New York Knicks' stellar defense and the Orlando Magic's sputtering offense, this should be a comfortable win for the home side. Vucevic will be Orlando's go-to guy as he looks to get the better of the Knicks' back-up center Nerlens Noel.

The Knicks will be looking for continued offensive support from Immanuel Quickley who, since the restart, is averaging 17.5 points and building a case to be named Rookie of the Year.

Where to watch Magic vs Knicks?

Those tuning in to catch Orlando Magic - New York Knicks matchup in America can watch live on Fox Sports Florida and the MSG Network. Otherwise, fans can also stream the matchup with an NBA League Pass.