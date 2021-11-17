Orlando Magic vs New York Knicks Prediction & Match Preview - November 17th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Orlando Magic visit Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

The two teams are quite familiar with each other, having met twice this season already. They are currently tied in the season series 1-1. Their fourth and final matchup after tonight's game is scheduled for near the end of the regular season on April 4th, 2022.

The Orlando Magic were blown out by 25 points at home in the teams' first meeting and then came out all guns blazing in the second matchup two days later. Cole Anthony dropped 29 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists in that game, en route to a 110-104 victory on the road.

Julius Randle led the New York Knicks in scoring and rebounding on both occasions.

Match Details

Fixture - Orlando Magic vs New York Knicks | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time - Wednesday, November 17th, 2021; 7:30 PM ET (Thursday, November 18th; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue - Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY.

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic might have won a few games so far this season but make no mistake, they aren't at the same level as the New York Knicks. They are 3-11 right now with the worst record in the Eastern Conference and are rebuilding for the future.

Cole Anthony, Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr. and several other young players have been incredible this season. Franz Wagner has also scored in double figures in 11 of 14 games this season.

However, the biggest blow to their rebuilding mission is the injury to Jalen Suggs. The fifth overall pick out of Gonzaga, Suggs is the team's building block and they need to give him as many reps as possible.

He is currently listed as questionable for this game due to a right ankle sprain. Moreover, Michael Carter-Williams, Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz are all sidelined while recovering from their respective injuries.

Key Player - Cole Anthony

Cole Anthony of the Orlando Magic.

Cole Anthony is having an amazing sophomore year with the Orlando Magic. He has improved his numbers in almost every category across the board and is enjoying the freedom of unlimited shot attempts. Anthony is averaging 20.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists with 1.2 steals per game.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G - Cole Anthony | G - Gary Harris | F - Franz Wagner | F - Wendell Carter Jr. | C - Mo Bamba.

New York Knicks Preview

Immanuel Quickley of the New York Knicks celebrates after a shot.

The New York Knicks are having a decent campaign as compared to most teams in the East.

After facing two heartbreaking defeats at the hands of Milwaukee and Charlotte, they bagged a much-needed victory against the Indiana Pacers in their last game. The addition of Kemba Walker has looked great so far as their offense has greatly improved.

The New York Knicks succeeded in the regular season last year because of their spectacular defense but their offense was always lackluster. However, they have flipped the switch this season. The Knicks are fourth in the league in offensive rating but 26th in defensive rating.

Derrick Rose is showing glimpses of his former All-Star self. Rose has anchored the team's second unit and has often been trusted in late-game situations. Moreover, RJ Barrett is giving them solid production as well despite a dip in his statistics from last year.

Key Player - Julius Randle

New York Knicks #30 Julius Randle.

The reigning Most Improved Player, Julius Randle is out to earn his second career All-Star selection this year.

Randle currently leads the New York Knicks in points, assists, rebounds and PER (Player Efficiency Rating) this season. He has averaged 20.3 points, 10.4 boards and 5.1 dimes per game. However, Randle's efficiency has vastly declined and he will need to work on his shot selection.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G - Kemba Walker | G - Evan Fournier | F - RJ Barrett | F - Julius Randle | C - Mitchell Robinson.

Magic vs Knicks Match Prediction

The New York Knicks are obvious favorites to win this game against the Orlando Magic. The Knicks are a playoff-contending squad looking to regain home-court advantage this year while the bottom-table Magic have a rebuild on their mind.

More importantly, the game is at Madison Square Garden, which boosts the New York Knicks' chances of winning by a drastic margin.

Where to watch the Magic vs Knicks game?

The match-up between the Orlando Magic and the New York Knicks will be broadcast locally on MSG Network and Bally Sports Florida. The game can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.

Moreover, fans can tune in to the radio at ESPN NY 98.7 and WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM to listen to the match's live commentary.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

