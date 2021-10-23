Orlando Magic vs New York Knicks Prediction & Match Preview - October 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Orlando Magic will battle the New York Knicks on Sunday in an NBA 2021-22 game at the Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Magic are without a victory in two games this season. The Eastern Conference's 14th seeded team last season had one of the most disappointing campaigns in the league after a complete makeover.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks were a playoff team in the 2020-21 season. They lost their 2021-22 season opener against the Boston Celtics, but returned to winning ways against the Magic. They will now look to beat the Magic again in their third game of the season.

Match Details

Fixture: Orlando Magic vs New York Knicks | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, October 24th; 7:00 PM ET (Monday, October 25th; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY.

Orlando Magic Preview

Orlando have lost most of their top scorers like Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fornier, who left the team for better opportunities elsewhere. This season will be a test for Jamahl Mosley and his players. The Magic squad will strive to at least make the play-in tournament and not lose more than 35 games.

Key Player - Mo Bamba

Mo Bamba in 34 MIN last night:15 PTS

10 REB

1 STL

2 BLK

6-9 FG



10 REB

1 STL

2 BLK

6-9 FG

3-5 3FG https://t.co/HIdpvtrufw

Mo Bamba's performance on a roster lacking any impressive scorers or playmakers in their first two games has been commendable, if not brilliant. He scored a team-high 18 points, four assists and four blocks on his season debut against the San Antonio Spurs.

In his second game, he was much more dominant in the restricted area. With 15 points, ten rebounds and two blocks, he was undoubtedly the best player in the Orlando Magic team. His skill and dominance will be key to helping his team stop the New York Knicks on Sunday.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G - Cole Anthony; G - Jalen Suggs; F - Franz Wagner; F - Wendell Carter Jr.; C - Mo Bamba.

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks were one of the big fours of the Eastern Conference in the 2020-21 season. Their record of 41 wins and 31 losses proved that they are a formidable team and not to be taken lightly.

After losing their first game against the Celtics, thanks to Jalen Brown's 46 points, the Knicks redeemed themselves by defeating the Orlando Magic 121-96. They will face the Magic team for the second time on Sunday, and will look for a similar performance.

Key Player - Julius Randle

House of Highlights @HoHighlights Terrence Ross really put Randle in a headlock. 😅😅 Terrence Ross really put Randle in a headlock. 😅😅 https://t.co/cM4B7WF0mt

The 2020-21 Most Improved Player Julius Randle has continued his run of excellent scoring this season.

With 35 points in the first game and two in the second, he is becoming a threat for the other teams in the league. If he can maintain his offensive authority, the New York Knicks will fancy their chances of making consecutive playoffs, a feat they have not achieved since 2013-14.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G - Evan Fournier; G - Kemba Walker; F - RJ Barrett; F - Julius Randle; C - Mitchell Robinson.

Magic vs Knicks Match Prediction

The Knicks, with Randle, Derrick Rose and Kemba Walker, have become arguably better than they were last year. Offensively, they are as fearsome as it gets. Defensively they obviously lack any impressive players. However, Orlando lack both offensive and defensive presence. So the Knicks could win again when they meet the Magic on Sunday.

Where to watch Magic vs Knicks?

The match between the Orlando Magic and the New York Knicks will be available for viewing locally on MSG and Bally Sports Florida. It will also be available online via the NBA League Pass.

