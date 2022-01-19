Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 19th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Orlando Magic will play hosts to the Philadelphia 76ers at the Amway Center for an Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday, January 19. In the two meetings between the teams this season, Philly has come out on top on both occasions, winning comfortably each time.

The Orlando Magic come into this game on the back of a ten-point loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. Jusuf Nurkic scored 21 points and grabbed 22 rebounds to lead the way from the front as the Trail Blazers won 88-98. It was Orlando's thirty-seventh defeat of the season. They have now lost 9 of their last 10 games and are languishing at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers come into the game on the back of a disappointing loss to the Washington Wizards. Joel Embiid scored 32 points for the 76ers, but his efforts were in vain as his team lost 117-98 on the night.

The 76ers are ranked sixth in the Eastern Conference and are in close competition with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks, ranked fourth and fifth respectively. Philadelphia will be gunning to pick up a win against the Magic and improve their record, which should put pressure on their conference rivals.

Orlando Magic Injury Report

The Orlando Magic's season has been hampered by injuries since the very start of the 2021-2022 campaign. They have reported Michael Carter-Williams, Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Isaac and E'Twaun Moore to be indefinitely out due to injuries. Wendel Carter Jr. has been listed as questionable due to a sore left hamstring.

Player Name Status Reason Michael Carter - Williams Out Left Ankle Injury Markelle Fultz Out ACL injury Jonathan Isaac Out Knee Injury E'Twaun Moore Out Left Knee Sprain Wendell Carter Jr. Out Sore Left Hamstring

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Wendell Carter Jr. was helped off the court after an apparent knee injury Wendell Carter Jr. was helped off the court after an apparent knee injury 🙏 https://t.co/9GV4TBAw6b

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The Philadelphia 76ers have reported Shake Milton, Dany Green, Matisse Thybulle to be out of this game due to various injuries. Ben Simmons remains unavailable for the team due to personal reasons. Their two-way players Paul Reed and Jaden Springer will not be part of the team due to G-League responsibilities.

Player Name Status Reason Dany Green Out Right Hip Pain Shake Milton Out Back Contusion Ben Simmons Out Personal Reasons Matisse Thybulle Out Right Shoulder Sprain Paul Reed Out Two-way [G-League] Jaden Springer Out Two-way [G-League]

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Matisse Thybulle went down hard after this fast break dunk.



He was able to stay in the game. Matisse Thybulle went down hard after this fast break dunk. He was able to stay in the game. https://t.co/IPtVZVwnrW

Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Starting Lineups

Orlando Magic

Portland Trail Blazers v Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic will deploy the same starting five they used in the game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Cole Anthony and Gary Harris will start in the backcourt. Rookie Franz Wagner and Chuma Okeke will share the frontcourt, while veteran Robin Lopez will start at the center spot.

Jalen Suggs and Mo Bamba are expected to play significant minutes off the bench. Both will try to put on a big performance and take back their starting positions in the team.

Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers v Miami Heat

The Philadelphia 76ers have been resilient despite the adversities they have faced this season. Going up against the Magic, the team will go with a similar starting lineup that played against the Wizards. Seth Curry and Tyrese Maxey will start in the backcourt. Furkan Korkmaz and Tobias Harris will play as small and power forwards respectively, while big man Joel Embiid starts at center.

Meanwhile, Georges Niang, Charlie Brown Jr. and Andre Drummond should all see significant minutes coming off the bench.

Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted Starting 5s

Orlando Magic

Point Guard - Cole Anthony | Shooting Guard - Gary Harris | Small Forward - Franz Wagner | Power Forward - Chuma Okeke | Center - Robin Lopez

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Seth Curry | Shooting Guard - Tyrese Maxey | Small Forward - Furkan Korkmaz | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Joel Embiid

