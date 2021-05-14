Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Orlando Magic will meet the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center tonight in a clash of two teams who are on the opposite ends of the NBA Eastern Conference standings.

The East-leading Philadelphia 76ers come into the game on the back of two consecutive losses against the Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat. The Orlando Magic, on the other hand, have lost their last five NBA encounters.

Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic are heading to the lottery

Mo Bamba joins the injury list as he has been sidelined with an illness. Chuma Okeke and Michael Carter-Williams won't feature because of ankle injuries.

Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac are out for the season due to knee issues, while Terrence Ross is not expected to play because of a back problem.

The duo of Otto Porter and Devin Cannady have been ruled out with foot injuries, while James Ennis won't be available for selection due to a calf issue.

Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers v Miami Heat

With the exception of sophomore Matisse Thybulle, who has been ruled out with a hand injury, all other players will be available for selection for Doc Rivers.

Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineups

Orlando Magic

Cole Anthony and Dwayne Bacon will take up the two guard positions, with NBA trade deadline acquisition Gary Harris playing the small forward role. Moritz Wagner is the favorite to start at power forward, with Wendell Carter Jr. partnering him in the front court.

Rookie RJ Hampton will come off the bench to play significant minutes.

Philadelphia 76ers

Defensive Player of the Year candidate Ben Simmons will man the point guard position for the Philadelphia 76ers. Seth Curry will start beside him at shooting guard, with Danny Green starting at the 3. Tobias Harris is averaging 19.7 points and 6.8 rebounds, and he will likely start at power forward.

Joel Embiid will start at center and Dwight Howard will come off the bench to share minutes with the Cameroonian big. Furkan Korkmaz and Tyrese Maxey will also play rotation minutes for Doc Rivers' side.

Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting 5s

Orlando Magic

Point Guard - Cole Anthony l Shooting Guard - Dwayne Bacon l Small Forward - Gary Harris l Power Forward - Moritz Wagner l Center - Wendell Carter Jr.

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Ben Simmons l Shooting Guard - Seth Curry l Small Forward - Danny Green l Power Forward - Tobias Harris l Center - Joel Embiid

