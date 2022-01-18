Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - January 19th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Orlando Magic will attempt to win their first game against the Philadelphia 76ers this season on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center. It could be yet another long night for the youthful Magic as they have been struggling for basically the entire season.

The turn of the year has also not been good for the Orlando Magic as they have only won one of their nine games in 2022. They now own the worst record in the NBA with 8-37 and are showing hardly any signs of turning their season around.

The Magic’s 88-98 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers exemplified their regular lackluster play, which must drastically improve for them to get more wins.

Despite the loss to the Washington Wizards in their last game, the Philadelphia 76ers have been playing great basketball in the last few weeks. They’re 9-2 in their last 11 games and have been looking like legitimate playoff hopefuls following their struggles due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the squad.

All-Pro Reels @allproreels The Washington Wizards (23-21) upset the Philadelphia 76ers (25-18), 117-98, with seven players scoring in double-figures.



In his first game back since clearing health and safety protocols, Bradley Beal had 13 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds to go along with a game-high +20. The Washington Wizards (23-21) upset the Philadelphia 76ers (25-18), 117-98, with seven players scoring in double-figures.In his first game back since clearing health and safety protocols, Bradley Beal had 13 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds to go along with a game-high +20. https://t.co/DqlUq4KjLd

Joel Embiid, right now, has a strong argument to be the best player in the league based on recent form. He’s been near unstoppable even in the Philadelphia 76ers' losses. Keeping him quiet will be a huge task for the young Orlando Magic despite their imposing frontline.

Match Details

Fixture: Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers | 2021-22 NBA season.

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 19th; 7:00 PM ET (Thursday, January 20th; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA.

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic have not played with the same intensity and energy that they have shown at the start of the season. [Photo Credits: Orlando Pinstriped Post]

For such a young team, there have to be questions about why the Orlando Magic play with energy similar to that of veterans who have nothing to play for anymore.

In the last 13 games, they have been outrebounded and outhustled by practically every team they have played. For a youthful team that’s expected to have growing pains, the effort part should not be one of the questions asked of them.

Their execution and communication on offense also have to improve for the Orlando Magic. In the loss to the Blazers, there were several instances where half-hearted screens and sloppy cuts led to the offense stagnating. The mistakes can no longer even be attributed to their lack of experience.

The Orlando Magic simply have to put more heart into everything they do on the court. Teams have been punishing them for not doing so and they could experience more of the same against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Key Player - Franz Wagner

Franz Wagner is looking more and more like the better rookie the Orlando Magic drafted in the 2021 draft. He has outplayed Jalen Suggs and has offered more impact on both ends of the floor for the Magic. On top of that, he just plays his heart out every time he is on the floor, which makes him stand out.

Wagner’s ability to play different positions gives the Orlando Magic enviable versatility. Although he has to build his physicality to play power forward for long stretches, he is quite the mismatch every time he is on the floor. Head coach Jamahl Mosley has even experimented with Wagner as their main playmaker.

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic



19 PTS

7 AST

6 REB

8-11 FG

+24 +/-



Wranz Wagner 🪄



@SASsoftware x #MagicTogether Franz Wagner tonight:19 PTS7 AST6 REB8-11 FG+24 +/-Wranz Wagner 🪄 Franz Wagner tonight:19 PTS 7 AST6 REB8-11 FG+24 +/-Wranz Wagner 🪄@SASsoftware x #MagicTogether https://t.co/we3iDiqYPN

Whatever his mistakes are, the rookie never fails when it comes to effort and hustle. That alone makes him the key player for the Orlando Magic going into this clash.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G - Cole Anthony | G - Gary Harris | F - Franz Wagner | F - Chuma Okeke | C - Robin Lopez.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The tired Philadelphia 76ers have to give superstar Joel Embiid all the help he can have if they are to defeat the Magic. [Photo Credits: NetsDaily]

The Philadelphia 76ers were visibly running on fumes following their third game in four nights. Against the well-rested Washington Wizards, they just didn’t have enough in the tank to hang on for more than a half. Despite the slog, though, Joel Embiid is really proving how invaluable he is to the franchise.

The game against the Wizards also highlighted how much the Philadelphia 76ers need help. Embiid had a game-high 32 points but only had Tyrese Maxey as the other Sixers in double figures. The young point guard added 18 points, which just isn’t enough amid the Wizards’ consistent double-teaming and often triple-teaming of the superstar center.

Without defensive stalwarts Danny Green and Matisse Thybulle, the Philadelphia 76ers also had a bad time containing their opponents.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid has arguably been the best player in the NBA in the last three weeks. He has been outstanding on both ends of the floor and is finally showing that he is the undisputed leader of the Philadelphia 76ers. In the last 10 games this season, he has averaged 31.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists despite having no consistent second-best player.

The All-Star center is dishing out 4.3 assists for the season, which is a career-best. He didn't average more than three per contest in his first five seasons in the league. The numbers are outstanding because despite giving more dimes, his scoring has not dipped by much.

As long as Embiid is healthy, the Philadelphia 76ers will always have a chance to win games.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - Tyrese Maxey | G - Seth Curry | F - Furkan Korkmaz | F - Tobias Harris | C - Joel Embiid.

Magic vs 76ers Match Prediction

The day off should give the 76ers their collective legs back. Even without a few key players, they have been quite exceptional. They could edge the struggling Magic and get back to the win column.

Where to watch the Magic vs 76ers game

Also Read Article Continues below

The NBA League Pass will stream the game live. Local coverage of the matchup is available via NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports Florida.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra