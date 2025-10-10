Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct. 10, 2025

The Orlando Magic will face the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday after opening its preseason schedule with a 126-118 win over the Miami Heat on Saturday. Franz Wagner, who did not play against the Heat, could suit up for the Magic. Paolo Banchero, Desmond Bane, Tristan da Silva, Wendell Carter Jr. and Tyus Jones are all available to play.Meanwhile, the 76ers return to Philadelphia after opening their preseason slate against the New York Knicks in Abu Dhabi. Without Joel Embiid and Paul George, the team went down twice to the stacked Knicks. Neither will play when the 76ers host the Magic, but Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andre Drummond and rookie VJ Edgecombe are ready to play.Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups and PredictionMoneyline: Magic (-192) vs. 76ers (+158)Odds: Magic (-5.0) vs. 76ers (+5.0)Total: Magic (o218.5 -126) vs. 76ers (u218.5 -104)Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game.Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers previewMagic old reliables Paolo Banchero, Tristan da Silva and Goga Bitadze played well in the preseason opener. The new signings, Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones and Jase Richardson, also delivered. Orlando showed it is ready to compete behind a stout defense and fast-paced offense.If Franz Wagner, who has been held out following Germany’s 2025 EuroBasket gold-medal campaign, could return. An appearance by Wagner, even in limited minutes, makes the Magic even more formidable.Whether Wagner plays or not, the Magic will not be in full force. Jalen Suggs and Moritz Wagner remain on the inactive list.Like last season, uncertainties continue to hound the 76ers following their games in Abu Dhabi against the New York Knicks. Still, as expected, Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr., Andre Drummond and Adem Bona showed they’re ready. Rookie VJ Edgecombe turned heads with his athleticism and all-around game.The Sixers are reportedly not ruling out a Paul George appearance in the preseason, but it is highly unlikely. Joel Embiid’s green light to play is anybody’s guess.Nick Nurse is hoping his team starts to find an identity as injuries continue to bug the 76ers.Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers predicted starting lineupsMagicPG: Tyus Jones | SG: Desmond Bane | SF: Franz Wagner | PF: Paolo Banchero | C: Wendell Carter Jr.76ersPG: Tyrese Maxey | SG: VJ Edgecombe | SF: Kelly Oubre Jr. | PF: Dominick Barlow | C: Adem BonaOrlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers predictionThe Orlando Magic are the healthier team, which has played with better chemistry and consistency than the Philadelphia 76ers. Banchero and Co. will be on the road, but they are likely to walk away as winners.