Orlando Magic vs Sacramento Kings Prediction and Match Preview - February 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-2021

The Sacramento Kings host the Orlando Magic at the Golden 1 Center in an enticing game in the 2020-21 NBA.

The Orlando Magic have been exciting to watch at times, but have only registered two wins in their last ten outings. However, the Sacramento Kings have been in great form; they have beat the likes of the Boston Celtics, LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets, en route to winning seven of their last ten outings.

Match Details

Fixture: Orlando Magic vs Sacramento Kings - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Friday, February 12th, 2021; 10:00 PM ET (Saturday, 10th February 8.30 AM IST).

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA.

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic have had an injury-riddled season. In their last game, Frank Mason III left the floor due to a strain in his right groin.

Nevertheless, Nikola Vucevic has been delivering the goods for the Orlando Magic this season. Despite their injury woes, the Orlando Magic have been competitive and putting up good fights against the stronger teams.

In their loss against the Golden State Warriors, the undermanned Orlando Magic had a great first half, as they led 55-47. However, a Steph Curry masterclass helped Kerr's men hold off Steve Clifford's side.

Vucevic was again the best player for the Orlando Magic, scoring 25 points, claiming 13 boards and providing five assists.

Key Player - Nikola Vucevic

Milwaukee Bucks vs Orlando Magic - Game Four

The big man, Nikola Vucevic, has put up all-round performances this season. He is averaging a team-high 23.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.

His performances have largely kept the Orlando Magic from the bottom rungs of their Conference standings. The center has also been lethal from beyond the arc, scoring at a whopping 41.7%.

Vucevic will be key if the Orlando Magic are to have any chance of winning this game.

Predicted Lineup

G Dwayne Bacon, G Terrance Ross, F Gary Clark, F James Ennis III, C Nikola Vucevic.

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings, after a poor start to their campaign, have finally started to find their groove.

Currently tenth in the West, the Sacramento Kings have now set their sights on securing a playoff berth. Luke Walton's men lost their last game against the East leaders Philadelphia 76ers, but will be keen to return to winning ways against the depleted Orlando Magic.

The likes of De'Aaron Fox and Harrison Barnes have been instrumental in their revival. The Sacramento Kings will hope for another good performance from the duo against the Orlando Magic.

Key Player - Harrison Barnes

Harrison Barnes, after a series of good performances, has underwhelmed in the last few games. However, he needs to find his groove and help his team avoid a shock defeat at the hands of the Orlando Magic.

Barnes is second-best behind Fox on the Sacramento Kings roster this season, averaging 16.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

If Barnes performs well, it provides great support to De'Aaron Fox and increases the odds of a win for the Kings.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G Buddy Hield, G De'Aaron Fox, F Harrison Barnes, F Marvin Bagley III, C Richaun Holmes.

Magic vs Kings Match Prediction

The Sacramento Kings have a full-strength squad at their disposal, so beating an undermanned Orlando Magic shouldn't be a big deal. However, they will have to guard against complacency, as Vucevic and co. can be more than a handful.

Where to watch Magic vs Kings?

Local coverage of the game between the Orlando Magic and the Sacramento Kings will be telecast on NBC Sports California and Fox Sports Florida. The game will also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.