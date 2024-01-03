Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings: Predictions, starting lineups, and betting tips | Jan. 3, 2024

The Sacramento Kings will want to get back to winning ways post their 104-111 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on January 2. They will have the chance to do so when host the Orlando Magic on January 3 at the Golden 1 Center. Tip-off is at 3:00 AM UTC, and fans can catch all the action and live stats on Sofascore.

The Sacramento Kings have won two of their last three matches, holding a 19-13 record. Over the past 10 games, they have maintained an average of 119.0 points and 30 assists.

Conversely, the Orlando Magic have secured only three wins in their last 10 matchups, but continue to boast a 19-14 record. Their last game ended in a 121-115 against the Golden State Warriors.

The Sacramento Kings and Orlando Magic have played 68 games between them during the NBA regular season. The Kings have won 38 of those games, while the Magic have won 30.

Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings predictions, previews, starting lineups, and betting tips

Moneyline: Magic (+166) vs. Kings (-192)

Spread: Magic (+5.5) vs. Kings (-5)

Total (O/U): Magic (O 233) vs. Kings (U 232.5)

Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings preview

As the clear favourites to win the game, the Kings have a 68% probability and a -4.5 spread.

For the past five games, the Magic have averaged 112.0 points per game while giving up 112.2 points to their opponents. The Kings are superior in offense. However, they allow opponents to score more than Magic and have a poor defensive rating since the last season.

Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings starting lineups

For the Magic, Anthony Black will likely start as the PG, with Jalen Suggs at SG, Franz Wagner at SF, Paolo Banchero at PF and Goga Bitadze at center.

The starting lineup for the Kings is likely to be Domantas Sabonis at center, Chris Duarte at SG, Harrison Barnes at SF, Keegan Murray at PF, and De'Aaron Fox at PG.

Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings betting tips

De'Aaron Fox is scoring his career best 30 points per game over the past 10 games. He has averaged 29.1 points, 0.6 more than the game's over/under. You can consider betting the over.

Paulo Banchero has been scoring 21.7 points per game over these past 10 games. He has scored 23.7 points and has made over 50% of his shots.

Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings predictions

Because of their 1.48 Moneyline betting odds, the sportsbooks are giving the Sacramento Kings a 68% chance to win the game against the Orlando Magic. The total points line is 232.5, and the spread is currently five. Kings are also favored as they have the home court advantage.