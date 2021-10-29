×
Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Orlando Magic will travel to Scotiabank Arena to take on the Toronto Raptors on Friday. [Photo: Keeping It Heel]
Michael Macasero
ANALYST
Modified Oct 29, 2021 11:47 AM IST
Preview

The Orlando Magic are hoping to improve their 1-4 record as they square off against the Toronto Raptors at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

Coach Jamahl Mosley’s team is struggling to get wins because of a lack of firepower and a porous defense that is ranked 29th in the league. With Jalen Suggs struggling and the roster unable to find consistency on offense, the Orlando Magic will have to double down on defense to try and win.

The Toronto Raptors will welcome the Orlando Magic full of confidence after dispatching a very solid Indiana Pacers last Wednesday. Nick Nurse’s offense is starting to get into a rhythm, based on their last performance. If they can put together the same kind of production on both sides of the ball, they’ll be tough to beat.

Orlando Magic Injury Report

The Orlando Magic continue to submit the names of players who have yet to see action this season in their injury report, except for one. Michael Carter-Williams, Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Isaac and E’Twaun Moore do not have a definite timeline for their return to action.

Mychal Mulder has been assigned to the G-League and will not travel with the team to Toronto.

Player:Status:Reason:
Michael Carter-WilliamsOutLeft Ankle; Injury recovery 
Markelle FultzOutLeft Knee; Injury recovery
Jonathan IsaacOutLeft Knee; Injury recovery
E'Twaun MooreOutLeft Knee; Sprain
Mychal MulderOutG League - Two-Way

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

All-Star Pascal Siakam is still recovering from a shoulder injury and has also not played a game this season. He is ruled out. Yuta Watanabe is practicing with the Toronto Raptors G-League team as he rehabilitates a left calf strain.

Player:Status:Reason:
Pascal SiakamOutLeft Shoulder; Injury recovery
Yuta WatanabeOutLeft Calf; Strain

Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors:

Predicted Lineups

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic will have another tough battle in their hands against the solid Toronto Raptors.
The Orlando Magic will have another tough battle in their hands against the solid Toronto Raptors.

Mosley will likely bring in the same starting unit that he has been using for the past few games. The up-and-coming Cole Anthony will play point guard. Jalen Suggs will have to be more efficient with his production at the shooting guard spot.

The triple-big frontline of the Orlando Magic looks promising but will have to develop further to make the team a little more competitive. Mo Bamba is the man in the middle with Wendell Carter Jr. in the power forward slot. Franz Wagner’s ability to shoot from the outside and mobility pegs him in the small forward position.

Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are also expected to play their usual best five. Toronto’s versatile rookie Scottie Barnes, who has had an impressive start, will play power forward. The emerging Precious Achiuwa mans the paint at center. OG Anunoby, who had a really good game against the Indiana Pacers, takes his regular small forward spot.

Franchise leader Fred VanVleet plays point guard with shooter Gary Trent Jr. as his backcourt mate.

Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors:

Predicted Starting 5s

Orlando Magic

Point Guard - Cole Anthony | Shooting Guard - Jalen Suggs | Small Forward - Franz Wagner | Power Forward - Wendell Carter Jr. | Center - Mo Bamba

Toronto Raptors

Point Guard - Fred VanVleet | Shooting Guard - Gary Trent Jr. | Small Forward - OG Anunoby | Power Forward - Scottie Barnes | Center - Precious Achiuwa

