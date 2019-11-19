Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors: Match Preview and Predictions - 20th November 2019

Siakam has been in great form for the defending NBA champions

Match details

Fixture: Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors

Date & Time: Wednesday, 20th November 2019 (7:30 PM ET)

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Last game results

Orlando Magic(6-7): 125-121 win over the Washington Wizards (17th November, Sunday)

Toronto Raptors(9-4): 132-96 win over the Charlotte Hornets (18th November, Monday)

Orlando Magic Preview

As a unit, the Orlando Magic are scoring a sliver above 100 points per game this season so far. Their 42% shooting from the floor has only been good enough to place them at the seventh spot on the East standings, with an ordinary 6-7(0.462) win-loss record. Even with six of the Magic players averaging double-digits in scoring, the team is 22nd in the league in terms of offensive production. However, Orlando's expertise in steals as well as securing boards is top 5 in the NBA at the moment.

Key Player - Nikola Vucevic

He was the lone All-Star from his team last year.

Coming off an amazing year, Nikola Vucevic seems to have slowed down a bit on the scoring end of things. Despite his apparent deacceleration, the Swiss center is still posting impressive numbers in 18.2 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists, across the 13 games he has played so far. Despite shooting a near-career-low 46% from the field, Vucevic is still Magic's leading scorer this year by a fair margin.

Magic predicted lineup

Al-Farouq Aminu, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Vucevic, Markelle Fultz, Evan Fournier

Toronto Raptors Preview

Having won seven of their last ten games, the Toronto Raptors are looking strong on both ends of the floor. The formidable pairing of Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam is causing all sorts of problems for the opponents.

As a collective unit, this team is shooting over 45% from the field and carries one of the more solid defenses across the league. Hosting an impressive 9-4 (0.692) record, the Raptors are comfortably placed at the fourth spot out East, showing no signs of discomfort Kawhi's absense.

Key Player - Pascal Siakam

He is attempting over 21 shots per game from the field.

Kawhi Leonard's absence created a gaping hole in the Toronto Raptors' roster, and Pascal Siakam is trying hard to fill it in every way he can. The Cameroonian is scoring at a career-best rate of 26.2 points and pulling down 8.7 boards(another career-high) per game to go along with it. Shooting at over 35% from beyond the arc, Spicy P is doing all the heavy lifting for his team who are in desperate need of a leader on and off the court.

Raptors predicted lineup

Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Marc Gasol, Norman Powell, Fred VanVleet

Magic vs Raptors Match Prediction

The Raptors are better in almost every aspect of the game when stacked against the Magic. They come with stifling defense and free-flowing offense. Orlando will have to wait for a win at the Scotiabank Arena because they are not getting one this time.

Where to Watch Magic vs Raptors?

There will be local coverage of the game on TSNN, RDS2 and Fox Sports Florida from 7:30 PM (ET). You can also live stream the game via NBA League Pass.