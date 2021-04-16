Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors Prediction & Match Preview - April 16th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic will face off for the third and final time this season on Friday. The Raptors hold the edge in this Eastern Conference affair, as they've beaten the Magic in both their previous matchups this season.

Match Details

Fixture: Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Friday, April 16th, 7:30 PM ET (Saturday, 5 AM IST)

Venue: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic are clearly in a downward spiral after trading away their three main players on NBA trade deadline day. They've only won three games since March 25, including their latest matchup against the Chicago Bulls. That win brought the curtains on a six-game losing run for Steve Clifford's men.

James Ennis' 22-point outing was amongst the reasons why the Orlando Magic were able to overcome the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. The veteran has been in decent form in April. He's averaging 12 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in the last seven games.

Gary Harris is also among the few experienced players on this largely young Orlando Magic team. Harris is only returning from his adductor injury but had a decent two-way performance against the Bulls. He managed 15 points in that game and will be looking to build on the same against the Toronto Raptors.

Key Player - Wendell Carter Jr.

Wendell Carter Jr. (right)

Wendell Carter Jr. was acquired by the Orlando Magic in the Nikola Vucevic trade. The young center has been dealing with injuries himself, but he has put in some decent performances lately. Carter managed 19 points and 12 rebounds against his former side. He's averaging 15.1 points and 9.1 rebounds per game in April. The Toronto Raptors' interior defense has been shaky all year and Carter will look to exploit the same.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G Cole Anthony, G Gary Harris, F James Ennis III, F Chuma Okeke, C Wendell Carter Jr.

Toronto Raptors Preview

Despite winning just five matchups since the All-Star break, the Toronto Raptors are just one game behind the final Play-in Tournament spot in the Eastern Conference. Nick Nurse's men beat the San Antonio Spurs in their latest assignment, thanks to the 20-point performances of Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby.

Both the aforementioned players will be getting a rest day in the matchup against the Orlando Magic. The Toronto Raptors will be missing Kyle Lowry due to the same reason. Gary Trent Jr. has averaged an impressive 17.4 points per game since joining the Raptors, but he too continues to remain sidelined with a sore knee.

Chris Boucher will get a chance to shine again for the Toronto Raptors. Boucher was promoted to the starting lineup in the beginning of April and the lanky center has averaged 14.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game since then.

Key Player - Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet

After missing six games due to a hip injury and an additional game due to suspension, Fred VanVleet is set to return against the Orlando Magic. With so many players missing out for the Toronto Raptors, VanVleet will see a lion's share of the ball. The 2019 NBA Champion had recorded 54 points in his last outing against the Magic. He's averaging 19.8 points, 6.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game this season.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G Malachi Glynn, G Fred VanVleet, F Rodney Hood, F Khem Birch, C Chris Boucher

Magic vs Raptors Match Prediction

The Toronto Raptors enter this game with an extremely small rotation. While Fred VanVleet's return helps their cause, the franchise has been dealing with a lack of chemistry irrespective of who's on the court. The Orlando Magic are the weaker side on paper, but they've shown some stability of late. The presence of youngsters also makes them a try-hard team. Expect the Magic to edge this game.

Where to watch Magic vs Raptors?

Local coverage of this tie will be available on Bally Sports Florida, while TSN will be airing the same in Canada. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.