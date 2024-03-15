Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 15, 2024

The Orlando Magic head north to visit the Toronto Raptors on Friday. A win by the visitors will make it 2-0 in the season series against their opponents. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner will be front and center of coach Jamahl Mosley’s attack.

The Raptors will try to compete for a win despite a lineup decimated by injuries. Coach Darko Rajakovic will count on the remaining healthy players to step up. Toronto will attempt to defend its home court without Scottie Barnes, R.J. Barrett and Jakob Poeltl.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Magic returned to the win column with a hard-fought win against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. They had trouble beating the Nets despite shooting 14-for-32 from deep due to their lapses on defense. Toronto might be undermanned but will compete so Orlando’s defense has to be on its toes on Friday.

Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors: Preview, prediction and betting tips

Scotiabank Arena will host the showdown between the Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors. Although the game is not nationally televised, local coverage will be provided by TSN and Bally Sports Florida. Streaming is available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Magic (-300) vs. Raptors (+240)

Spread: Magic (-7.5) vs Raptors (+7.5)

Total (O/U): Magic (o215.5 -110) vs. Raptors (u215.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors: Game preview

The Orlando Magic are in a slugfest along with three other teams for at least a guaranteed playoff spot in the East. They are desperate for wins to stay out of the complications of the play-in tournament. If they execute well on both ends, they are expected to dispatch the injury-hampered Hornets on the road.

Paolo Banchero’s supporting cast will have to step up to help the budding star lead the team to victory.

Expand Tweet

The Toronto Raptors have been competitive despite playing with an undermanned roster. There will be no respite for them as they host a stacked team with a handful of athletic and skilled wings. Toronto will have a chance of pulling the rug under the visitors if their defense holds up. They can’t outshoot the Magic and hope to emerge with a victory.

Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

PF - Paolo Banchero, SF - Franz Wagner, C - Wendell Carter Jr., G - Gary Harris and G - Jalen Suggs will start for the Orlando Magic.

Jamahl Mosley usually takes out Carter or Harris depending on how the team is doing. He could plug in Markelle Fultz for Harris and slide Suggs to shooting guard. Jonathan Isaac could be inserted to bolster Orlando’s defense.

PF - Kelly Olynyk, SF - Bruce Brown, SG - Immanuel Quickley, G - Ochai Agbaji and G - Gradey Dick will open the game for the Toronto Raptors.

Darko Rajakovic has been juggling his decimated lineup to come up with the best possible five on the floor. He doesn’t have much of an option but he could use another wing defender to limit the Magic. Rajakovic could take out Dick for Jalen McDaniels.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors: Betting tips

Immanuel Quickley has a 23.5 over/under points prop. Quickley is averaging 21.0 PPG in March but dropped 25 and 29 points in back-to-back games. Without several scorers, he will be asked to aggressively hunt for opportunities to put up buckets. He is likely to get over his points prop.

All-Star Paolo Banchero gets a 22.5 over/under points prop on Friday. The former No. 1 pick has been steady in March, averaging 23.2 PPG on 50.0% shooting, including 34.8% from deep. Orlando has several options on offense but he remains the top threat. Against Toronto’s decimated lineup, he is expected to go over his points prop.

Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors: Prediction

The Orlando Magic can easily run the Toronto Raptors out of the building if they don’t get complacent. Orlando will be desperate for wins and will likely overwhelm their opponents. Toronto will try its best to make it a grind-out game but Orlando’s skill and depth will be too much.