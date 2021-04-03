Orlando Magic vs Utah Jazz Prediction & Match Preview - April 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The red-hot Utah Jazz will host the new-look Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena on Saturday for their second meeting of the 2020-21 season.

In their first clash of the campaign, the Utah Jazz emerged victorious with a 124-109 scoreline. Heading into this matchup, the Jazz are sitting atop the Western Conference with a 37-11 record. Meanwhile, their counterparts, the Orlando Magic, are currently occupying 13th place in the East with a 17-31 record.

Match Details

Fixture: Orlando Magic vs. Utah Jazz Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Saturday, April 3rd, 2021 9:00 PM ET. (Sunday 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic were the biggest sellers at the 2021 trade deadline this season. They demonstrated their commitment to rebuilding from the ground up, as they traded away Nikola Vucevic, Evan Fournier and Aaron Gordon in a fire sale.

Advertisement

After dropping one to the Lakers, the Orlando Magic have won their last two games against the LA Clippers and the New Orleans Pelicans respectively. Their win over the Pelicans turned out to be an entertaining battle that finished with an overtime decision.

The Orlando Magic saw as many as six players scoring in double digits to earn their 17th victory of the season. Leading the pack on the night were Wendell Carter Jr. (21 points, 12 rebounds) and Terrence Ross (19 points, 5 assists).

Key Player - Wendell Carter Jr.

Enter caption Wendell Carter Jr. #34 of the Chicago Bulls

Advertisement

Wendell Carter Jr. has been able to make an impact in limited minutes in the last two outings for the Orlando Magic. He tallied 11 points, six boards, and three assists in the win over LA, including three blocks. Carter Jr. followed it up with another big performance against the Pelicans with 21 points, going 8 of 13 from the field while staying perfect from the free-throw line.

The Orlando Magic will hope for another big outing from him on Saturday night in a challenging matchup against the West-leading Utah Jazz.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Dwayne Bacon | Shooting Guard - Chasson Randle | Small Forward - James Ennis III | Power Forward - Chuma Okeke | Center - Khem Birch.

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz have been firing on cylinders of late, winning nine of their last 10 matchups to maintain their pole position in the West with authority.

The Utah Jazz will enter this matchup with an impressive eight-game winning streak behind them. They are coming off a big win against the Chicago Bulls, where Donovan Mitchell and co. drilled 13 long-range treys en route to their 37th win of the season.

Mitchell tallied a team-high 26 points and five assists, while Rudy Gobert dominated underneath the post with 19 points and 13 boards on the night.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz.

Advertisement

Donovan Mitchell, aka the Spida, has been on a tear in the Jazz's recent stretch. He has registered 30 points or above in five of his past seven appearances, including a 42-point performance against the Wizards. The Utah Jazz will look to him to lead the charge once again as they roll out at Vivint Arena on Saturday night.

🎷 Franchise-record 21 home games won in a row for the @utahjazz! 🎷@spidadmitchell: 26 PTS, 5 AST pic.twitter.com/1NG0fWeJS3 — NBA (@NBA) April 3, 2021

In 45 games for the Utah Jazz this season, Mitchell has averaged 25.7 points on a 43.6% shooting display from the field. In addition to scoring, he is also adding 5.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest. The Orlando Magic will need to find a way to stop him from having another big game night to stand a chance against a blazing Jazz lineup.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Mike Conley l Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell l Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic l Power Forward - Royce O’Neale l Center - Rudy Gobert

Magic vs. Jazz Match Prediction

The new-look Orlando Magic have surprised everyone with back-to-wins against star-studded teams. Steve Clifford's men are playing team basketball and will fancy their chances of pulling off another upset in Saturday night's contest. They are playing without any big expectations and could give the Jazz a run for their money.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz are proving that they are in a league of their own this season. After running into some turbulence post the All-Star break, the Jazz are once again streaking. They enter this matchup as the heavy favorites to come out on top and keep their hot streak alive.

Where to watch Magic vs. Jazz?

The game between the Orlando Magic and the Utah Jazz will be telecast on AT&T SportsNet and Bally Sports Florida. Fans can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.