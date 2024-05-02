Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington's wife Alisah Chanel was seen cheering for her husband from the sidelines as the Mavericks faced the LA Clippers for Game 5 of the first-round playoff series in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Rocking an all-blue outfit, Chanel took to Instagram to share stories of the game as well as to flaunt her Goyard bag with the LA court in the background. The Goyard Saigon PM bag is listed at $6485 on The Vogue Agent.

Alisah Chanel cheering for her husband from the sidelines, donned in an all-blue outfit

Alisah Chanel flaunts her Goyard bag with the Clippers home court in the background

The game concluded with the Dallas Mavericks securing a 30-point victory over the LA Clippers on their home court 123-93. With the win, the Mavericks went up 3-2 in the series and are one victory away from advancing to the Western Conference Semi-Finals.

Luka Doncic led the team to victory with 35 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists, and one steal while P.J. Washington registered two points, five rebounds, two assists, and one block with his wife cheering from the sidelines.

Washington's wife is an Instagram influencer specializing in fitness and beauty and boasts over 550k followers on the platform. Alisah Chanel has served as an ambassador for many beauty and fitness companies and is also the proprietor of "Chanel Minks and Browz," a beauty salon.

The Mavericks forward started dating Chanel just a few months after splitting with his controversial former girlfriend, Brittany Renner. P.J. Washington proposed to Alisah Chanel in August 2022 when she was pregnant with their son. They welcomed their son, Preston, in December 2022 and got married in October 2023.

How is P.J. Washington faring against LA Clippers in the first-round playoff series?

Having participated in all 5 games yet, Game 5 of the Mavericks-Clippers playoff series was the first time that P.J. Washington did not score in double-digits. Ahead of the upcoming Game 6, Washington is averaging 10.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game as the Mavericks lead the series 3-2 against the Clippers.

Washington also made headlines recently after being involved in a mid-game scuffle in Game 3 of the series against Russell Westbrook. The altercation resulted in both players being ejected, with seven minutes remaining in the game.

The Mavericks will look to clinch the series with a win in Game 6 at home on Friday. They will face the Western Conference's top seed, the OKC Thunder, for the Conference Semi-Finals if they secure the series against the Clippers.