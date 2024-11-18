P.J. Washington's wife Alisah Chanel reacts in 2 words to Mavericks' win over Thunder on back of forward's career night

P.J. Washington's wife, Alisah Chanel, reacted after the Dallas Mavericks secured a thrilling 121-119 victory over the OKC Thunder at the Paycom Center on Sunday. Washington delivered a standout performance, playing a pivotal role in the Mavericks' win against the in-form Thunder.

With Dallas shorthanded due to Luka Doncic’s absence from a right knee contusion, Washington stepped up in a big way. The star forward erupted for a season-high in points and a career-high in rebounds, notching his first-ever 25-15 game and his first 20-point double-double as a Maverick.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Washington delivered an impressive all-around performance, leading the offensive charge and excelling defensively. He finished with 27 points, 17 rebounds, two assists and two blocks, shooting 7 of 13 from the field, including 3 of 4 from beyond the arc. He also made all 10 of his free-throw attempts in just over 28 minutes of action.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Alisah Chanel, who was in attendance for the high-stakes game, witnessed her husband’s stellar performance up close. After the game, she shared a picture of the jumbotron showcasing the Mavericks' victory and Washington’s remarkable stats on her Instagram story, captioning it with just two words.

"Thank ya," she wrote.

(Credit: Alisah Chanel/Instagram)

P.J. Washington and Alisah Chanel began their relationship in 2021 and got engaged in 2022. The couple tied the knot in October 2023 and are proud parents to their son, Preston.

P.J. Washington reflects on Dallas' big win

P.J. Washington shared his thoughts on his outstanding performance after leading the Dallas Mavericks to a decisive victory over the OKC Thunder. The forward, known for his strong performances against the Thunder, openly admitted his enjoyment in defeating this particular opponent and playing at the Paycom Center.

"I love playing here, I love this gym, I love obviously beating them too. It was a great win for us and I was just ready to play tonight," Washington said.

Expand Tweet

Washington also praised the Mavericks' big men, Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II, for their impactful contributions during the game.

Lively contributed six points, five rebounds and two blocks, while Gafford made a significant impact off the bench, delivering a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds, including an impressive eight offensive boards

"Offensive rebounding, creating second shots and getting back in transition and limiting them to one shot. So credit to our bigs, Gaff and Live, they played their a**es off tonight…" Washington added.

After the win, Mavericks improved to a 7-7 record on the season. Dallas will cross swords against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback