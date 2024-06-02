P.J. Washington Stats vs Boston Celtics: Closer look at numbers, record and more ahead of 2024 NBA Finals

P.J. Washington of the Dallas Mavericks has emerged as a surprise force in the NBA. He has contributed significantly to his team's run to the NBA Finals alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, who have also produced exceptional performances.

Washington, as one of the key mid-season trade players acquired by the Mavericks, will be in the spotlight on Thursday night in Game 1 of the NBA Finals when he goes up against a familiar foe, the Boston Celtics.

Washington, a former lottery pick for the Charlotte Hornets, struggled to find a playoff shot in his three full seasons with the Hornets. But his move to Dallas gave him a new lease of life.

He emerged as a versatile player who could guard multiple positions with a sweet shot. In the Mavs frontcourt, defense and spacing were both at a premium, which leads us to his next biggest challenge: Try to put the lid on Boston Celtics All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Washington is yet to meet Boston in the playoffs, but he has met them in the regular season. In 14 games against Celtics, P.J. has balled with regularity, averaging 13.9 points, and 4.9 boards while dishing out 2.0 assists per game.

P.J. Washington's 2024 Playoff Run: Analyzing His Performance and Stats

P.J. Washington's journey to the NBA Finals reads like a movie script twist. Acquired mid-season via trade from the gutted-out Charlotte team to the high-octane Dallas Mavericks, Washington has evolved into a franchise character player during their improbable championship run.

The 2024 regular-season numbers Washington put up with the Mavericks were solid: 11.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. But in the playoffs, he has been a revelation, averaging 13.6 points and 6.7 rebounds shooting with an impressive 56% true shooting, often showing that versatility.

Player GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TPG 3PM FG% 3PT% FT% P.J. Washington 17 36.5 13.6 6.7 1.4 0.9 0.8 1.4 2.4 43.2 36.3 69.2

While P.J. has always been a guy who can hustle and bring good defense, measuring six-foot-eight and with a strong frame, he can guard multiple positions. At the same time, this flexibility will be imperative against the likes of Tatum, who lives off mismatches.

The playoff journey of P.J. Washington is a classic underdog story. He went from a player who could not get it figured out and not getting the chance to play in the playoffs to an indispensable piece for a title contender, a brilliant arc if ever one existed.