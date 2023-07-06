Pacers Summer League roster 2023: Details of players, coaches, schedule and more

The Indiana Pacers have announced their roster for the 2023 NBA summer league, which begins on July 7. Indiana has an exciting young team and should be a good watch in Vegas.

Let’s take a look at who is on the roster this summer and the other details surrounding the team.

Indiana Pacers Summer League roster

Player Position / Years in NBA Bennedict Mathurin Guard / 1 Jarace Walker Forward / R Andrew Nembhard Guard / 1 Mojave King Guard / R Kendall Brown Wing / 1 Nate Laszewski Center / R Ethan Thompson Guard / R Robert Woodard II Forward / 2 Isaiah Wong Guard / R Isaiah Jackson Forward / 2 Ben Sheppard Guard / R Darius McGhee Guard / R Oscar Tshiebwe Center / R Eli Brooks Guard / 1

Assistant coach Jannero Page will be their summer league coach.

As you can see, Indiana has a loaded roster with plenty of exciting rookies.

Former national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe will be working hard to earn a roster spot. Jarace Walker is a top pick out of Houston and one of the big-name rookies in Vegas.

Mojave King is another exciting prospect who begins his NBA journey after developing with the G League Ignite. Isaiah Wong led Miami to the Final Four and will be another exciting young piece on this squad.

The Pacers also included Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard on the summer league roster after their first seasons with the team. Mathurin is a feisty, competitive guard who will be looking to showcase his skills.

Indiana Pacers Schedule

Date and Time Opponent Channel July 8 (8 p.m. ET) Washington Wizards ESPN2 July 10 (8:30 p.m. ET) Orlando Magic NBA TV July 12 (7:30 p.m. ET) OKC Thunder NBA TV July 14 (6:30 p.m. ET) Dallas Mavericks NBA TV Game #5 TBD TBD

Indiana has a tough schedule, but they still have a good shot at making the playoffs in the summer league.

The Orlando Magic and OKC Thunder have loaded young teams and a lot of early draft picks that will be hungry for success in Vegas. Those two matchups could be their toughest games.

Indiana Pacers 2023 Summer League: Players to watch

Bennedict Mathurin is a dark horse candidate to take over the summer league as a great defender with solid scoring abilities. He is fiercely competitive and will play at full tilt when given the opportunity.

Oscar Tshiebwe will also be intriguing. He was considered the best player in the country while at Kentucky but went undrafted and will be trying to prove himself as an NBA player.

Indiana is 12/1 to win the tournament, so although they are seen as outsiders, they do have a decent shot.

