Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren and more: 5 players to keep an eye on during the 2022 Summer League

The NBA Summer League has started, with fans eager to get their first look at the incoming slate of rookies. After months of debating where players would be selected in the draft, fans finally know who will be suiting up for which clubs.

There's sure to be plenty of talent on display in the upcoming weeks. After the California Classic and Salt Lake City Summer League, the rest of the NBA will head to Las Vegas to take part in the Summer League.

Here's a look at five players to keep an eye on.

#5: Keegan Murray

Sacramento Kings pick Keegan Murray has impressed at Summer League

At the California Classic, it didn't take long for Kings rookie Keegan Murray to become the talk of the basketball world. Murray, the fourth pick in the draft, is viewed as a player who could contribute early for the Kings this year.

So far, it's been an eye-opening display of production from Murray. The Iowa forward has showcased his ability to take over a game with his outside shooting and defensive ability. Murray will look to keep up his impressive play against tougher opponents in Las Vegas.

#4: Jaden Ivey

Detroit Pistons' draft pick Jaden Ivey

One of college basketball's most electrifying players last year, Purdue guard Jaden Ivey has the potential to be a star alongside Cade Cunningham.

Ivey has drawn comparisons to Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant, due to his elite speed and athleticism. With his desire to play above the rim for high-flying dunks, he could be a fan favorite in the Summer League.

#3: Jabari Smith Jr.

Houston Rockets' draft selection Jabari Smith

The Houston Rockets had an impressive haul, showcased by former Auburn freshman Jabari Smith Jr., in last month's draft. One of the most impressive players in college basketball last year, Smith will be one of the Summer League's top attractions.

At 6-foot-10 with the ability to light it up from well-beyond 3-point range, Smith has the tools and upside to become a future superstar. During his only year at Auburn, Smith averaged 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 42.9%, including 42.0% from 3-point range.

#2: Chet Holmgren

OKC Thunder draft pick Chet Holmgren

OKC Thunder draft pick Chet Holmgren, selected second, put forth a jaw-dropping performance in his Summer League debut.

In his first game in the Salt Lake City Summer League, Holmgren had 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists and six blocks. After one more game in the Salt Lake City, Holmgren will head to Las Vegas, where he will be one of the top players for fans to watch.

#1: Paolo Banchero

Duke freshman Paolo Banchero will make his debut for the Orlando Magic.

After being selected first in the draft, Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero will draw plenty of excitement. One of college basketball's most versatile offensive threats last year, Banchero could be a serious candidate for the Rookie of the Year award.

Banchero has the ability to light up the scoring column in a hurry and has showcased the potential to be a dynamic playmaking threat as well. He will have no shortage of spectators who are eager to see what the talented forward can do in Las Vegas.

