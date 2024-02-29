Paolo Banchero Injury Update: Latest on star forward’s status ahead of showdown with Utah Jazz (February 29)

Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic take on the Utah Jazz in their second and final matchup of the season on Thursday. Orlando secured a 115-113 road victory over Utah on Nov. 2 and will look to sweep their season series.

The Magic (33-26) sit eighth in the Eastern Conference, in the middle of the play-in picture. However, they are just 0.5 games behind the fifth-placed Miami Heat (33-25).

Meanwhile, the Jazz (27-32) sit 11th in the Western Conference and 4.0 games behind the 10th-placed Golden State Warriors (30-27).

Utah will attempt to bounce back against Orlando following its 124-97 blowout road loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday.

The Magic, on the other hand, will look to build upon their 108-81 blowout home win over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. However, they may once again have to do so without Banchero, who is in danger of missing his third straight game.

Paolo Banchero injury update

As of Thursday morning, Paolo Banchero is listed as questionable to play against the Jazz due to a non-COVID illness. He missed the Magic’s previous two games for the same reason, starting with Sunday’s road matchup against the Hawks.

The first-time All-Star was reportedly present for Orlando’s shootaround on Tuesday and appears to be nearing a return. However, if he is ultimately ruled out again, sophomore forward Caleb Houstan should once again replace him in the Magic’s starting five.

As is typically the case with players dealing with illnesses, Banchero’s status will likely be updated close to tip-off.

Orlando forward Jonathan Isaac is also listed as questionable to play against Utah due to illness. However, the Magic aren’t dealing with any injuries. So, if he and Banchero feel well enough to play, Orlando should be at full strength on Thursday.

How have the Magic fared without Paolo Banchero this season?

Paolo Banchero’s two-game absence due to illness marks his first time being sidelined this season, as he hasn’t missed any time due to injuries.

The Magic split those two games, giving them a 1-1 record without the first-time All-Star. In contrast, they are 32-25 when he suits up.

In his previous matchup against the Jazz on Nov. 2, Banchero thrived. The 21-year-old finished with a game-high 30 points, nine rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks on 69.2% shooting.

Through 57 games, Banchero is averaging 22.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.5 blocks and 1.5 3-pointers per game on 45.6% shooting.

How to watch Jazz vs. Magic?

Thursday’s clash between Utah and Orlando tips off at 7 p.m. EST at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. The contest airs live on Bally Sports Florida and KJZZ. It can also be streamed on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

