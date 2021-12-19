Pascal Siakam enters the NBA health and safety protocols; Here’s what we know so far

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Pascal Siakam has entered the NBA health and safety protocols. He joins the list of 57 players that have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus in the past week and are currently sidelined.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Raptors‘ Pascal Siakam is out tonight vs. Warriors due to health and safety protocols, team says. Raptors‘ Pascal Siakam is out tonight vs. Warriors due to health and safety protocols, team says.

The number of infected NBA players continues to rise, despite most being double vaccinated. There have been 86 players entered into the NBA's health and safety protocols in the 2021-22 NBA season. 70 of those have occurred this month and over 50 in the past week.

There has been cause for worry as the numbers continue to rise daily, rendering teams shorthanded. The Brooklyn Nets currently have the most players out due to the virus (10), with the Chicago Bulls next with seven players entered into NBA health and safety protocols.

Toronto Raptors power forward Pascal Siakam is the most recent entry. He joins teammate Dalano Banton among the Raptors players sidelined. This resulted in him sitting out in their recent game against the Golden State Warriors.

Pascal Siakam sidelined only after just returning from an injury

Pascal Siakam #43 of the Toronto Raptors looks on during player introductions for opening night before his team plays the =Washington Wizards during their basketball game at Scotiabank Arena on October 20, 2021 in Toronto, Canada.

Pascal Siakam will be missing the next few games for the Toronto Raptors as he has entered the NBA health and safety protocols, having tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. He was beginning to get enough playing time as he only got cleared last month.

On May 8, Pascal Siakam suffered a shoulder strain that had him sit out the remainder of the 2020-21 NBA season. At the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, he was still in recovery and only made his first outing of the season on Nov. 7.

His debut game of the season saw him feature for 25 minutes as coach Nick Nurse wasn't ready to risk him getting injured again. In that game, Pascal Siakam posted 15 points, four rebounds and two blocks.

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050 Pascal Siakam is low-key playing some of the best basketball of his career over the past month or so. Pascal Siakam is low-key playing some of the best basketball of his career over the past month or so.

His season-best came in the Raptors victory over the Sacramento Kings, where he posted 32 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Another standout performance came against the Washington Wizards. Pascal Siakam registered 31 points, six rebounds and three assists to help the Raptors clinch the win.

He has only featured in 17 out of the Raptors 29 games played. In those games, he has sustained four double-doubles, while winning only six games. Pascal Siakam has averaged 19.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game this season, leading the team in field goals, 2-points and free throws per game.

