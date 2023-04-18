Patrick Beverley Contract: Bulls' guard seeks $13 million - $15 million in free agency for next season

Patrick Beverley is one of the most polarizing players in the NBA.The 34-year-old has made a name for himself by being a positive rotational piece on contending teams.

Beverley never missed the playoffs in his first 10 NBA seasons. But he saw this streak snapped when the Chicago Bulls were taken down by the Miami Heat in the final play-in matchup.

Beverley will now enter the free-agent market. He will search for a new contract and potentially a new team. While discussing his free agency on 'The Pat Bev Pod with Rone', the three-time All-Defensive team player dropped the dollar amount that he is targeting.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“My game hasn’t dropped, so I don’t think my number that I make this year should drop,” Beverley said. “I’m at 13 (million), but the money does go up, so my 13 this year would become 15 next year.”

Patrick Beverly's Contract

Patrick Beverley has made $78.8 million in career earnings. His largest contract was a three-year, $40 million deal he signed with the LA Clippers in July 2019, which paid him $13.3 million per season. He also made $13 million with the Minnesota Timberwolves during the 2021/22 campaign.

It has been a turbulent time for Beverley. He began the season with the LA Lakers, but struggled due to his poor fit within the team's roster structure. After asking to be moved, Pat Bev was traded to the Utah Jazz in a multiplayer deal on February 9.

He was released by the Jazz and signed with his hometown Bulls on February 21. Beverley played in the team's final 22 regular-season games and both play-in matchups. Chicago posted a 13-9 record with him in the lineup. He averaged 5.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists.

The veteran has proven the be a capable piece on a contending team and has done an impressive job of making his impact felt on the court. It will be interesting to see if teams are willing to pay him what he is asking. Most of his production does not show up in the box score. But it is clear that he can raise the floor and ceiling of a team.

A number of key players will be free agents this summer, including Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook, Fred VanVleet, and D'Angelo Russell. It's safe to say that Beverley will have a lot of competition in the free agent market.

Poll : 0 votes