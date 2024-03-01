Paul George Injury Update: Latest on Clippers 9x All-Star's status against Washington Wizards (March 1)

LA Clippers forward Paul George continues to be on the team's injury report and is listed as questionable for the upcoming contest against the Washington Wizards, who will play on the second set of a back-to-back.

The Clippers played two games without Paul, both resulting in losses at home to their Pacific division rivals, the Sacramento Kings and the LA Lakers. They have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games and 2-4 in their previous six.

In their recent matchup against the Lakers, the Clippers relinquished a commanding 21-point lead in the final quarter, succumbing to a vigorous 19-3 run led predominantly by LeBron James. The absence of George has markedly impacted the team's depth at the wing position.

Paul George injury update

Paul George has been sidelined for the Clippers' last two outings and is currently listed as day-to-day. A further status update is anticipated following the team's shootaround on Friday morning.

In the event that he misses a third consecutive game, the Clippers are expected to lean on Norman Powell and Terance Mann to fill the void.

According to Clippers' Tomer Azarly, George's knee injury has been diagnosed as 'left knee meniscus irritation.'

What happened to Paul George?

Paul George is contending with a persistent knee injury, which led to his last-minute inclusion on the Clippers' injury report prior to their Sunday clash with the Sacramento Kings.

He also participated in the team's practice session on Tuesday. Initially characterized as soreness, the meniscus injury experienced a flare-up just before Sunday's matchup with the Kings.

This recent issue contributes to a season already dotted with several missed games for the nine-time All-Star due to groin injuries and illness. Nonetheless, the Clippers have successfully secured victories in three out of the five games played without him.

Paul George stats vs. Washington Wizards

The Clippers star forward has appeared in 30 games against the Wizards as a member of the Indiana Pacers, OKC Thunder and Clippers, going 21-9.

He has averaged 20.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists on 46.5% shooting, including 42.2% from beyond the arc on 5.8 attempts.

Friday's contest will be a rematch from the Clippers' 125-109 win on Jan. 31, when George was sidelined.

While the Wizards have lost 13 straight games, they took the LA Lakers to overtime in the 131-134 loss on Thursday which can be a tough challenge, especially if players like Kyle Kuzma or Jordan Poole have a strong shooting night.

The Clippers have felt the absence of Paul's defensive adaptability at the wing position, as well as his smooth integration into Ty Lue's offensive scheme.

Even without the ball, Paul's ability to make impactful plays at crucial moments has significantly influenced the game on both ends of the court.

Should he return to the lineup for Friday's game, the Clippers, already favored by 15 points on the spread, stand to receive a significant boost on both offense and defense.