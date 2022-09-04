Paul George, Karl-Anthony Towns, and more: Listing 5 avid gamers in the NBA

You might think that gamers in the NBA are few and far-in-between, but even the superstars of NBA enjoy spending their free time on a PC or their favorite gaming console. Some of them even love to broadcast their gaming sessions on a live stream, which is a great way to connect with fans.

Video games are a great way to kill time, but some of them are very addictive. NBA players sometimes get into trouble for playing games as they let video games affect their on-court performance.

In this article, we will list five avid gamers in the NBA who dominate their opponents off the court as well.

1) Paul George

Paul George @Yg_Trece #AlienwarePartner Ballplayer. Gold Medalist. PG13. But today you can call me @Yg_Trece . I’ll be playing COD Warzone on my new @alienware battle station on 1/14. I’ll see you there. #WhatDoTheyCallYou Ballplayer. Gold Medalist. PG13. But today you can call me @Yg_Trece. I’ll be playing COD Warzone on my new @alienware battle station on 1/14. I’ll see you there. #WhatDoTheyCallYou #AlienwarePartner https://t.co/0kD0VJAjib

Not only is Paul George one of the best players, he's also one of the best gamers in the NBA. The Los Angeles Clippers superstar has played many popular titles, including Call of Duty: Warzone and Fortnite.

George is a big fan of PlayStation, but he teamed up with Alienware in early 2021, which started his PC journey.

The seven-time All-Star also has a Twitch account and his username is YG_Trece.

2) Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the most popular gamers in the NBA.

Besides dominating his opponents on the basketball court, Karl-Anthony Towns loves to fire up his gaming console and get a few wins in Call of Duty and Fortnite in his free time as well.

In 2021, the Minnesota Timberwolves superstar joined Luminosity Gaming. He sometimes streams on his Twitch channel (KarlTowns) and on YouTube.

3) Gordon Hayward

Gordon Hayward's basketball prime may be over, but he's still one of the most skilled when it comes to video-gaming. Hayward is not just a casual gamer, he's been featured several times in different esports tournaments.

Like many other players, he's into Fortnite and believes he's one of the best players in the league. However, the Charlotte Hornets star has also played Overwatch and League of Legends, among other titles.

4) Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons is one of the more popular gamers in the NBA.

Ben Simmons has been quite controversial over the past few years. The Brooklyn Nets star did not appear in a single game last season, even though there had been reports of his return.

Basketball aside, the Nets playmaker is a huge fan of gaming. In April 2022, he spent more than 23 hours playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which sounds insane!

5) Josh Hart is one of the finest gamers in the NBA

Josh Hart may not be as skilled on the basketball court as the other players on the list, but he definitely dominates the competition in gaming.

The Portland Trail Blazers swingman even wore his custom Fortnite sneakers at one point! Besides being one of the most famous gamers in the NBA, Hart also streams his gameplay from time to time.

Unfortunately, the NBA player hasn't gone live for more than two years and his Twitch profile (JHartShow) still has a picture of him wearing a New Orleans Pelicans jersey.

